Blinken heads to Africa as US tries to avert Ethiopia disaster

“It’s Rwandan,” added Patricia Haslach, who served as US Ambassador to Ethiopia from 2013 to 2016. Ms Haslach did not say genocide could take place in the country, but other experts called this a realistic possibility. in a conflict increasingly defined by ethnic identity. The failure of the Clinton administration to intervene and potentially prevent the massacre of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994 haunted former US officials for decades.

Ms Haslach said her immediate concern was the prospect of a massive famine in Tigray, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been suffocate food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies to millions of people.

Some critics say the Biden administration has been inattentive to Africa, a common complaint against US foreign policy but which has grown in popularity as China, the US’s main strategic competitor, takes root deeper into mainland and anti-American politics and economics. jihadist groups continue to thrive the. Mr Blinken had planned to visit Africa at the end of the summer, but postponed the trip after the sudden takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in mid-August.

The Biden administration did not articulate its vision for the continent, which Mr Blinken was due to address during a layover in the Nigerian capital Abuja, where he planned to deliver a speech on US African policy. . He plans to end his trip with a visit to Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

U.S. officials are concerned about the democratic setback across Africa, which has seen a wave of military coups in recent months, most notably in Sudan, where a coup last month crushed a democratic transition that has followed the 2019 ousting of the country’s longtime autocratic leader, Omar Hassan. al-Bashir. Experts say the four successful military coups in Africa this year – also in Guinea, Chad and Mali – are the highest number for more than 40 years.