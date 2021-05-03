Blinken: China acts ‘more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 60 minutes in an interview broadcast on Sunday the United States is not trying to “contain China, hold it back, hold it,” but rather maintain “the rules-based order that China challenges. Anyone who challenges that order, we “you will stand up and defend it. “

China, said Blinken, is “the only country in the world with the military, economic and diplomatic capacity to undermine or challenge the rules-based order that is so dear to us and that we are determined to defend. “. Asked by interviewer Norah O’Donnell if he has ever seen China being “so assertive or militarily aggressive”, Blinken replied no, and over the past few years he has seen China act “more repressively at home. him and more aggressively abroad. done. “

China, which has the world’s largest navy, has three new warships that patrol the South China Sea and fly jets over the western Pacific Ocean. O’Donnell asked Blinken if he thought the United States was heading for a military confrontation with China. “I think it is deeply against the interests of China and the United States to get to this point, or even to go in this direction,” he replied.

Blinken was online during President Biden’s first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and said that Biden “has made it clear that in a number of areas we are really concerned about the actions China is taking, including in economics and … intellectual property theft. ”O’Donnell referred to estimates that China’s gross domestic product could overtake the United States as early as 2008, and Blinken said that even if China becomes richest country in the world, that wouldn’t necessarily translate into being the most powerful in the world.

“It all depends on how he uses this wealth,” he continued. “It has an aging population. It has significant environmental issues. … But here’s how I think about it, basically, if we’re talking about what really makes a nation rich, basically it’s its people. human resources and a country’s ability to maximize its potential. That’s the challenge for us, that’s the challenge for China. I think we’re in a much better place to maximize this – this human potential – than any country on Earth, if we’re smart about it. “

The story continues

More stories from theweek.com

5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani’s legal woes

Police stops and racism

Mitt Romney, republican sphinx