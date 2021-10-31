World
Blinken: Blinken meets with Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antoine shine met the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang yi Sunday in Rome and voiced their human rights concerns, in their second face-to-face meeting only as tensions between the two powers are high.
Blinken expressed his opposition to China’s actions “which run counter to our values and interests … including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, the seas of East and South China, and TaiwanState Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken also noted areas where he believes the interests of the United States and China intersect and can work together, including “the DPRK, Burma, Iran, Afghanistan and the climate crisis.”
The meeting in Rome, where the two diplomats were attending the G20 summit, is the first between Blinken and Wang since a stormy session in Alaska in March in which the Chinese delegation berated the American side as television cameras rolled.
Tensions are high between the world’s two largest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China,” the statement said.
Earlier this week, Washington ordered China Telecom Americas to shut down services within 60 days, ending nearly two decades of business in the country and worsening relations between the two countries.
The american president Joe biden pursued an uncompromising trade policy against Beijing broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose bombastic approach raised tensions.
Tensions have also skyrocketed in Taiwan in recent months.
China claims the autonomous island allied with the United States as its own, and swears that it will take it back one day – by force if necessary.
Earlier this month, Washington confirmed that a small number of U.S. troops were on the island to help with training.
On Tuesday, Blinken demanded that Taiwan be allowed to become more involved in UN agencies, although Beijing insisted it had no place on the global diplomatic scene.
Biden also rebuked Beijing for its saber strikes against Taiwan.
He said this month that the United States was ready to defend the island against a Chinese invasion – although the White House quickly backed down on those comments amid warnings from Beijing, pursuing a strategy of ambiguity over whether it would intervene militarily if China attacked.
