Blind abroad: vaccinated but tested positive during a trip to Europe

April DeMuth and her partner, Warren Watson, had just completed what they described as a perfect vacation in Greece when they took a coronavirus test at Athens airport. They had spent their days sipping coffee on their hotel balcony overlooking the Venetian windmills of Mykonos; drive buggies on the red sand beaches of Santorini; watch the Parthenon turn gold at sunset; and eat gyroscopes at midnight.

Every detail of their trip went smoothly until they lined up for their flight home to South Carolina on August 3, when Mr Watson, 51 – who, along with Ms DeMuth, is fully vaccinated – received an email saying he tested positive for coronavirus.

“We were in total shock and didn’t know what to do,” Watson recalls. “Then 10 minutes later, we got a call from the Greek authorities telling us that they were going to take a van and take us to a quarantine hotel.”

When Europe has reopened its borders to Americans in June, after a 15-month ban, the highly contagious variant of the Delta coronavirus was not as prevalent as it is today, and breakthrough infections for fully vaccinated people were rare. But now, with the Delta strain accounting for over 90% of cases in Europe and the United States, stories of travelers catching the virus overseas – including those who are fully vaccinated – are starting to surface. Their plans have been shattered by mandatory quarantine requirements in different countries.