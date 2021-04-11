Blackout hits Natanz nuclear power plant, Iran calls it sabotage
the Natanz On Sunday, the nuclear facility in Iran mysteriously lost its power in what Iranian officials called an act of sabotage, a development that comes amid new negotiations to save the nuclear deal repudiated by the Trump administration it three years ago.
Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, described the blackout as an act of “nuclear terrorism” and said the international community must face the threat.
“This morning’s action against the Natanz enrichment site shows the defeat of those who oppose the nuclear and political development of our country and the significant gains of our nuclear industry,” Salehi said, according to the authorities. Iranian media. “The incident shows the failure of those who oppose Iran to negotiate sanctions relief.”
Iranian officials did not specify who they blamed, but suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which sabotaged Iran’s nuclear work previously with tactics ranging from cyberattacks to outright assassinations. A US official confirmed Israel’s role in the power outage to Natanz on Sunday, but said details were still very sketchy.
Israel is believed to have orchestrated the murders of several Iranian nuclear scientists in recent years – including a deadly ambush by a key developer of its nuclear program last november. Israel, as a matter of principle, neither confirms nor denies such actions.
The blackout hit Natanz just a week after the United States and Iran, in their first meaningful diplomacy under the Biden administration, entered new negotiations to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal by President Donald J. Trump. Mr Biden said he wanted to resuscitate the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, through the talks, which began in Vienna last Monday and are expected to resume this week.
It was not immediately clear whether the power cut would affect the resumption of talks. But Iran now faces a complicated calculation of how to respond, especially if it concludes that Israel was responsible.
“Tehran faces an extremely delicate balance,” said Henry Rome, Iranian analyst at Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy. “He will feel compelled to retaliate in order to signal to Israel that the attacks are not gratuitous.”
At the same time, said Mr Rome, “Iran must also ensure that such retaliation does not make it politically impossible for the West to continue to push the JCPOA forward.”
Electricity was cut off at the Natanz facility, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for the civilian nuclear program, told Iranian national television. He said there were no injuries or damage.
Malek Shariati Niasar, an Iranian lawmaker who is the spokesperson for the Parliament’s Energy Committee, said on twitter that the failure was “very suspicious”, he raised the possibility of “sabotage and infiltration”.
The blackout came less than a year after a mysterious fire ravaged part of the Natanz facility, about 250 km south of the capital, Tehran. Iranian officials at first downplayed the effect of the fire, but later admitted he had caused significant damage.
Raising suspicion further, the power outage came a day after Iranian authorities praised the inauguration of new centrifuges at a site built following the Natanz fire. It is not clear from Sunday’s announcements whether these new juicers were affected by the power outage.
Some Iranian experts have dismissed the idea that a cyber attack could have caused power outages in Natanz. The resort has its own power grid, multiple back-up systems, and layers of security protection to prevent a cyberattack that would abruptly shut down its system.
“It’s hard to imagine that this was a cyberattack,” said Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group. “The likely scenario is that he targeted the facility indirectly or by physical infiltration.”
Israel hailed President Trump’s rejection of the nuclear deal three years ago and expressed deep concern over Mr. Biden’s intentions to restore it and lift many of the sanctions Mr. Trump has imposed on him. Iran.
While there is no direct dialogue between Iran and the United States during the Vienna talks, the other participants in the agreement – Britain, China, France, Germany and the United States Russia, under the presidency of the European Union – are engage in some form of shuttle diplomacy.
One task force focuses on how to lift the economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, while another examines how Iran can return to the conditions that set the limits of enriched uranium and the centrifuges needed for it. produce.
Iran has said its nuclear ambitions are peaceful and that while it intends to regularly resume nuclear activities banned by the agreement, it could easily reverse its course if sanctions were lifted.
On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani celebrated the inauguration of the new centrifuges, which shorten the time needed to enrich uranium, the fuel for nuclear bombs.
But Rohani also insisted that Iran’s efforts were not aimed at producing weapons.
“If the West looks at the morals and beliefs that exist in our country, they will find that they should not be worried and sensitive to our nuclear technology,” Rohani said in remarks reported by Iranian news agency Mehr.
The new centrifuges were inaugurated on what Iran calls its National Nuclear Day, an annual event meant to showcase the country’s progress in nuclear technology despite its economic isolation. The celebrations even included the debut a video clip which featured scientists in white robes singing standing next to centrifuges and holding photos of colleagues who had been murdered.
News of Natanz’s outage came as Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, was in Israel on Sunday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
During the meeting, Mr. Gantz said: “We will work closely with our American allies, to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will guarantee vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous race for armaments in our region and protect the State of Israel. “
The United States and Israel have a history of secret collaboration, dating back to President George W. Bush’s administration, to disrupt Iran’s progress towards nuclear power development.
The best-known operation within the framework of this collaboration, whose code name “Olympic Games,” was a cyberattack exposed during the Obama administration that disabled nearly 1,000 centrifuges in Natanz and reportedly delayed Iran’s enrichment activities by months.
David E. Sanger, Eric Schmitt and Gerry Mullany contributed reporting.