Blackout hits Natanz nuclear power plant, Iran calls it sabotage

the Natanz On Sunday, the nuclear facility in Iran mysteriously lost its power in what Iranian officials called an act of sabotage, a development that comes amid new negotiations to save the nuclear deal repudiated by the Trump administration it three years ago.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, described the blackout as an act of “nuclear terrorism” and said the international community must face the threat.

“This morning’s action against the Natanz enrichment site shows the defeat of those who oppose the nuclear and political development of our country and the significant gains of our nuclear industry,” Salehi said, according to the authorities. Iranian media. “The incident shows the failure of those who oppose Iran to negotiate sanctions relief.”

Iranian officials did not specify who they blamed, but suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which sabotaged Iran’s nuclear work previously with tactics ranging from cyberattacks to outright assassinations. A US official confirmed Israel’s role in the power outage to Natanz on Sunday, but said details were still very sketchy.