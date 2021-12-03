Black, South Asian Britons remain at higher risk of COVID: report

Blacks and South Asians remain at higher risk of catching and becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 in the UK, a government study found, prompting experts to call on unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Released on Friday, the review found that a greater proportion of blacks and South Asians die from the virus than whites, although infection rates were higher among whites in the latest wave of cases. .

Vaccination rates remain highest among whites and lowest among blacks, the study notes.

Dr Raghib Ali, author of the report and independent government adviser on COVID-19 and ethnicity, said the trend was “almost certainly” for varying levels of vaccination between different groups.

Vaccination “gap”

Despite public health initiatives to increase adoption among minority groups, including making vaccines available through pop-up clinics and places of worship, overall immunization coverage remains nearly 20% lower among older blacks. 70 years and over, almost 77.6%, compared to whites. , according to The data collected by researchers from the University of Oxford.

Immunization coverage among South Asians in the same age group is nearly 89.7%, almost eight points lower than the 97.5% figure among whites aged 70 and over. more.

“Despite the ever lower infection rates for South Asians and [Black people] in this third wave, their hospitalization and death rates are still higher than [white people]”Ali said at a press briefing.” This almost certainly unfortunately reflects the difference in vaccination rates. “

He said vaccination rates among the elderly in black Africa and Pakistan had increased recently, but that “the gap is still there”.

“Unfortunately, unless that changes, it is likely that the disproportionate risk for, in particular [Black people] but also South Asians, will always be there, even if in this third wave, the infection rates have decreased, ”said Ali.

The UK recorded 53,945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily figure since July 17, according to government figures, with the Delta variant fueling transmission rates as concerns rise over the Omicron strain newly discovered.

Risk factors

The COVID-19 disparities report described risk factors for ethnic minority groups.

These include occupation, the risk being high for people in public positions; the size of households, especially those with schoolchildren and older parents; and living in densely populated areas with higher levels of deprivation.

Once infected, factors such as being older, male, and having a disability or pre-existing health condition were likely to increase the likelihood of death.

Kemi Badenoch, Britain’s Equality Minister, said the findings had “transformed” officials’ understanding of how different groups have been affected.

“We now know that factors such as a person’s job, where they live and the number of people they live with impact their susceptibility to the virus and it is imperative that those most at risk receive their booster vaccine, ”she said.

The report’s authors warned that public relations campaigns should not “stigmatize” ethnic minorities by singling them out, and urged officials to improve the quality of data on ethnicity in health.

All of the report’s recommendations were accepted by the UK government.