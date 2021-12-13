Black Ax: leaked documents shed light on secret Nigerian gang

Member of the Black Ax gang, one of Nigeria’s most feared “sects”

A violent mafia-like gang in Nigeria linked to murder and fraud has infiltrated the country’s political system and launched a global scam operation far beyond Nigeria’s borders, according to thousands of hacked documents and testimonies viewed by the BBC.

The “Black Ax” gang has been operating in Nigeria for decades and is one of the most feared organized crime syndicates in the country. Membership in these unions, called “sects” or “fraternities”, is prohibited in Nigeria.

Over the past two years, BBC Africa Eye has followed Black Ax, spoke to former members and combed through thousands of leaked documents that appear to have been hacked by a number of prominent members of the group. It was not possible to verify the entire cache of pirated files, but key documents were verified by the BBC.

Among our findings were emails suggesting that a prominent Nigerian businessman and 2019 APC party candidate for political office, Augustus Bemigho, was a senior member of Black Ax and was involved in orchestrating scams. millions of dollars in Internet fraud.

The document cache contained over 18,000 pages of an email account linked to Mr Bemigho, including emails suggesting he had sent advice about the scam to a network of collaborators on 62 occasions and communicated with others on specific scam targets.

“We took almost a million dollars from him,” said an email sent to Mr. Bemigho, referring to a victim. The email contains the victim’s full name, email address, and number, as well as instructions on how to further the scam.

The BBC has found two apparent scam victims from Mr Bemigho’s emails, who say they were scammed of around $ 3.3million (£ 2.4million). Operations by international law enforcement agencies indicate that the profits from the Black Ax scam can run into the billions. The BBC contacted Mr Bemigho but he did not respond to the allegations.

Some elements of the leaked documents – showing the graphic results of the gang’s activities – are too gruesome to publish. But the data paints a unique portrait of Black Ax’s operations between 2009 and 2019, and suggests that the gang penetrated Nigerian politics in its home region of Edo state to a shocking extent.

Two documents indicate that in Benin City 35million naira (over £ 64,000) was funneled to the Neo-Noir d’Afrique Movement (NBM) – a company registered in Nigeria considered by some Western law enforcement agencies as a synonym for Black Ax – to ‘protect the votes’ and secure victory in the 2012 governorship.

In return for the support, records suggest that “80 slots [were] assigned to the NBM Benin zone for immediate employment by the state government ”.

Kurtis Ogebebor, an activist from Benin City who works to prevent the recruitment of young people into sects like Black Ax, told the BBC that Nigerian politics had become “Mafia politics”.

“Sectarianism seems to be present at all levels of our government, from the lowest to the highest,” he added. “You find them everywhere.”

Augustus Bemigho ran for office in 2019 for the APC party

The African Neo-Noir Movement strongly denies any ties to Black Ax, and lawyers for the group told the BBC that all Black Ax members found in its ranks were “expelled immediately.” The NBM claims to have three million members worldwide and regularly publishes charitable activities – donations to orphanages, schools and the police, both in Nigeria and abroad.

“NBM is not Black Ax. NBM has nothing to do with crime,” Ese Kakor, chairman of the organization, told the BBC.

But international law enforcement agencies have taken a different point of view. The US Department of Justice has called the NBM a “criminal organization” and says it is “part of Black Ax”, and Canadian officials have said that Black Ax and NBM “are the same.”

In recent months, joint operations targeting Black Ax by the US Secret Service, the FBI and Interpol have resulted in the arrests of more than 35 NBM members in the US and South Africa on charges related to fraud schemes. multi-million dollar internet fraud. The NBM told the BBC that all of those members have since been suspended.

In 2017, Canadian authorities dismantled a Black Ax-related money laundering scheme worth more than $ 5 billion, hinting at the scale of the gang’s global financial operations. No one knows how many similar programs exist, the leaked documents show members communicating between Lagos, London, Tokyo, Dubai and a dozen other countries.

In Nigeria, Black Ax is best known for its street-level criminality and brutality and its alleged links to politics and business. But the nature of the connections has long been murky and unfounded.

A former member of the Edo state government, speaking for the first time to international media, said BBC Black Ax membership was rife in the corridors of power.

“If you would sit me down and say, ‘Can you identify Black Ax with the government? “I will identify,” said Tony Kabaka, who told the BBC he had survived repeated assassination attempts since leaving the government and whose house and front door are littered with bullet holes.

“Most politicians, almost everyone is involved,” he said.

We sent the Edo state government allegations that they had ties to Black Ax, but they did not respond.