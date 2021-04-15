Bitter family feud dominates race to replace Merkel
BERLIN – With less than six months before the Germans vote for a new chancellor, the political vacuum that Angela Merkel leaves behind after 16 years of consensus-driven leadership is growing sharper.
A rare and vindictive power struggle gripped Germany’s conservatives this week as two rivals vie to replace her, threatening to further hamper her Christian Democratic Union, which is already slipping in the polls.
Normally, Armin Laschet, 60, who was elected in january to lead the party, would almost certainly be the apparent heir of Merkel. Instead, he unexpectedly finds himself pitted against his biggest rival, Markus Söder, the more popular leader of a smaller, exclusively Bavarian party, the Christian Social Union, in a sort of conservative family feud.
Experts and party members are calling for the dispute to be resolved in the coming days, as it risks damaging the reputations of the two conservative parties, jointly referred to as the Union. Because the two parties operate as one on the national stage, they must choose a candidate for chancellor.
“Armin Laschet and Markus Söder must finally understand their responsibility towards the Union,” Tilman Kuban, head of the Youth Union, told the daily Bild on Thursday. “If they continue to tear each other apart as they have in recent days, together they will ensure that there is not much left of the Christian Democrats or the Christian Socialists in the future.”
Leading Ms Merkel’s party would once have been seen as an advantage for Mr Laschet, but it has recently become a drag. With a botched vaccine rollout and a muddled response to the pandemic, support for the Conservatives has fallen 10 percentage points since the start of the year.
After a series of personal blunders, Mr. Laschet’s popularity plummeted. In its home state of North Rhine-Westphalia, more than half of the population said they were not happy with their performance, and a poll this week showed that only 4% of Germans in the country considered him to be “A strong leader”.
At the same time, Mr Söder, 54, who is also governor of Bavaria, has skillfully used several appearances alongside Ms Merkel after pandemic-related meetings to polish his image as a man in charge, capable of s’ tackle tough problems and get things done. Finished.
57% of Germans said that Mr Söder displayed the qualities of a “strong leader”.
Very aware of his popularity, Mr Söder began pushing for the candidacy earlier this week, citing his strong and stable performance in the polls on Mr Laschet, despite warnings from senior Tories that public opinion could be inconstant.
“Ultimately, the conservative parties must make an offer which will be acceptable to the voters and the people, and not just to a few party officials,” Söder told Bavarian state television. “Of course, the polls aren’t everything, but if after several months a clear trend emerges, it cannot be ignored.”
After leading Tory lawmakers discussed the issue on Sunday, Mr Söder said he was ready to run, if the Christian Democrats backed him. Otherwise, he added, he would cooperate, “without any hard feelings.”
But on Monday, after the boards of each party backed their own leader, Mr Söder suddenly changed his stance. He continued to push for his right to run for Chancellor in a closed-door meeting of Tory lawmakers on Tuesday. After four hours of discussions, nearly two-thirds of those present expressed their support for the Bavarian leader – including members of Mr Laschet’s party.
In a country that views the art of compromise as a valuable skill for a leader, the public game of political chicken could come at a high price. At a time when Green environmentalists have rapidly grown in popularity and are now nibbling at the heels of conservatives, they can hardly afford such a public display of disharmony.
“At the end of the day, the two have to decide between themselves. There is no set procedure that clearly defines how this will end, ”said Professor Thorsten Fass, political scientist at the Free University of Berlin. Regardless of the candidate, the battle damage will still have to be repaired, Professor Fass said. “It’s not a good way to start an election year.”
Both contenders have said they would like to see the matter resolved by the end of the week, and pressure from within on both sides is increasing for a speedy resolution.
Four other political parties are trying to win the most votes on September 26 and seize power by forming a government and appointing a chancellor.
The center-left Social Democrats, who have been the junior party of Merkel’s governing coalition since 2017, have already nominated Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their choice as Chancellor. The Greens, who currently vote as the second strongest party ahead of the Social Democrats and moving closer to the Conservatives, are expected to announce their candidate on Monday.
Not everyone is ready to count Mr. Laschet yet. He is a politician whose recent successes, winning the governorship of North Rhine-Westphalia against a beloved incumbent and the months-long leadership race of the Christian Democrats in January, both saw him gain victory after coming back from behind.
Mr Laschet also has the support of some of the most important and influential members of his party, including former finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who has been around since the Tories first split over a chancellor candidate in 1979.
“If Laschet has the courage and still has the leadership of his party behind him, then Söder could say he accepts it, then use his position to negotiate a strong ministerial post for his party in a potential future government,” he said. said Ursula Münch, director of the Tutzing Academy of Political Education.
On the other hand, if enough pressure from inside the party is leaned on Mr Laschet, he could concede to Mr Söder for the good of the party and the need to move forward. This would give the Bavarian leader a victory that would serve to bolster his reputation as a quick-witted maverick who will change his politics to suit the mood of the public. As public favor in Bavaria shifted from the far-right Alternative for Germany party to the Green Greens, he abandoned an anti-immigrant stance and embraced a push to save honey bees, to the wrath of farmers who have long formed the basis of his feast.
“He’s smart, quick and rhetorically strong,” Münch said of Söder. “He’s able to push people into a corner while keeping a back door open for himself, and in that sense Laschet can’t hold a candle for him.”
Source link