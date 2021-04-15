Bitter family feud dominates race to replace Merkel

Both contenders have said they would like to see the matter resolved by the end of the week, and pressure from within on both sides is increasing for a speedy resolution.

Four other political parties are trying to win the most votes on September 26 and seize power by forming a government and appointing a chancellor.

The center-left Social Democrats, who have been the junior party of Merkel’s governing coalition since 2017, have already nominated Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their choice as Chancellor. The Greens, who currently vote as the second strongest party ahead of the Social Democrats and moving closer to the Conservatives, are expected to announce their candidate on Monday.

Not everyone is ready to count Mr. Laschet yet. He is a politician whose recent successes, winning the governorship of North Rhine-Westphalia against a beloved incumbent and the months-long leadership race of the Christian Democrats in January, both saw him gain victory after coming back from behind.

Mr Laschet also has the support of some of the most important and influential members of his party, including former finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who has been around since the Tories first split over a chancellor candidate in 1979.

“If Laschet has the courage and still has the leadership of his party behind him, then Söder could say he accepts it, then use his position to negotiate a strong ministerial post for his party in a potential future government,” he said. said Ursula Münch, director of the Tutzing Academy of Political Education.

On the other hand, if enough pressure from inside the party is leaned on Mr Laschet, he could concede to Mr Söder for the good of the party and the need to move forward. This would give the Bavarian leader a victory that would serve to bolster his reputation as a quick-witted maverick who will change his politics to suit the mood of the public. As public favor in Bavaria shifted from the far-right Alternative for Germany party to the Green Greens, he abandoned an anti-immigrant stance and embraced a push to save honey bees, to the wrath of farmers who have long formed the basis of his feast.