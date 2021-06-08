Bitcoin Slips 7% After US Seizes Most Ransom From Colonial Pipeline

A banner with the bitcoin logo is seen during the 2021 Bitcoin cryptocurrency conference at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Fla. On June 4, 2021. Marco Bello | AFP | Getty Images

Bitcoin the price fell again on Tuesday. The reason for this decision was not clear, but it may be linked to concerns about the security of the cryptocurrency after US officials managed to recover most of the ransoms paid to hackers who targeted Colonial Pipeline. Court documents indicate that investigators were able to gain access to the password of one of the hackers’ Bitcoin wallets. The money was collected by a recently launched working group in Washington created as part of the government’s response to an increase in cyber attacks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency slipped more than 7% at 7:30 a.m. ET to a price of $ 32,936, according to data from Coin Metrics. Smaller digital coins also fell, with Ether dropping more than 7% to $ 2,512 and XRP also losing around 7%. In April 2021 was seeks to be a record year for digital assets, with bitcoin topping $ 60,000 for the first time. But a recent drop in crypto prices has shaken confidence in the market. Bitcoin fell to nearly $ 30,000 last month and is currently down almost 50% from its all-time high. Digital currency has only grown 13% since the start of the year, although its price has still more than tripled from a year ago.

The United States recovers most of the colonial ransom

On Monday, US law enforcement said they had seized $ 2.3 million in bitcoins paid to DarkSide, the cybercriminal gang behind a crippling cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline. According to a court document, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was able to access the “private key” or password of one of the hackers’ Bitcoin wallets. Bitcoin has often been the currency of choice for hackers demanding ransom payments to decrypt data locked by malware called “ransomware”. Crypto media output Decrypt reported there were unfounded rumors that the attackers’ bitcoin wallet had been “hacked”, an unlikely scenario. DarkSide, which reportedly received $ 90 million in bitcoin ransom payments before it closed, operated a so-called “ransomware as a service” business model, in which hackers develop and market ransomware tools and sell them to affiliates who then carry out attacks. According to the blockchain analytics company Elliptical, the seized funds represented the bulk of the DarkSide subsidiary’s share in the ransom paid by Colonial.

John Hultquist, vice president of analytics at Mandiant Threat Intelligence, called the move a “welcome development.” “It has become clear that we need to use several tools to stem the tide of this serious problem, and even law enforcement agencies need to broaden their approach beyond building cases against criminals who may be out. within the reach of the law, ”Hultquist said. “In addition to the immediate benefits of this approach, a greater focus on disruption can discourage this behavior, which develops in a vicious cycle,” he added.

