Bitcoin sale resumes after China reiterates crackdown warning

The largest cryptocurrency fell 4.8% to $ 38,165 at 11:11 a.m. in New York City. The statement late Friday after a financial stability and development committee meeting was the latest blow in a tough week for the cryptocurrency market, rocked by the forced sale and possible U.S. tax crackdown.

China has long expressed its displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier in the week that financial institutions were not allowed to accept it as payment. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto-miners or programmers who use massive computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.

Friday’s sale hit still-furious Bitcoin believers after former promoter Elon Musk flip-flopped and criticized the token for its power consumption. Bitcoin has fallen about 20% since last Friday, although it has gone from a Wednesday plunge to $ 30,000. Other coins have fallen as well – Ether has fallen by around 35% in the past seven sessions.

The bad patch for digital tokens started with Musk suspending acceptance of Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc. and trading beards with cryptocurrency boosters on Twitter. China’s central bank added to the downturn on Tuesday after issuing a statement warning against the use of virtual currencies. On Thursday, it emerged that the United States may require crypto transactions of $ 10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.

“Bitcoin’s volatility is to remain high,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macroeconomic strategy at Medley Global Advisors in New York. The leverage that took place during Wednesday’s fall is already being replaced, he added in a note.

Friday’s massive selloff once again pushed Bitcoin below its average price over the past 200 days, which some chartists and technical analysts suggest it could drop further to around $ 30,000, where it has found support earlier this week.

Meanwhile, this week’s swings have led to huge sell-offs by leveraged investors and damaged the narrative that cryptocurrencies will become more stable as the sector matures. Musk’s actions showed how a few tweets can still rock the entire market.

Yet over a longer time horizon, tokens like Bitcoin and Ether are sitting on big gains. Over the past year, Bitcoin has grown by around 300% and Ether by around 1,100%.

Regulatory threat

One thing to take away from the past few days is a reiteration of the regulatory threat in the crypto market.

“Investors are underestimating the regulatory risk of crypto as governments defend their lucrative currency monopolies,” said Jay Hatfield, managing director of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. The possible imposition of transaction reporting requirements could be the “tip of the iceberg” of potential Treasury rules on virtual currencies, he said.

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is on the verge of a weekly drop of more than 30%, the largest since the market crisis that accompanied the start of the pandemic last year.

Despite the downside risks and volatility this week – which saw Bitcoin slide by about 31% and jump by about the same percentage on Wednesday – crypto bulls are not discouraged.

They stick to the narrative that Bitcoin offers modern wallet hedging and store of value, similar to digital bullion, and blockchain-based financial services – known as decentralized finance – are on the rise.

“Institutional investors who expose themselves to digital gold are not going to go away anytime soon,” Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of the crypto exchange Bitfinex, wrote in a note Thursday. “Decentralized finance will continue to grow. The developers will continue to build. “

