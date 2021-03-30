Bitcoin for Babe Ruth? Sports auction house to accept crypto

Goldin Auctions has announced that it will accept Bitcoin and Ether in its sports memorabilia auctions, becoming one of the first physical auction houses to adopt cryptocurrencies.

Sports memorabilia auction house Goldin Auctions announced on Tuesday that it will accept cryptocurrency, making it one of the first physical auction houses to follow the runaway success of the auction house. Christie’s auction, which accepted Ether for a one-time sale of $ 69 million. earlier this month.

Goldin, who is known for his high-value items, including a Lebron James rookie card that sold for $ 1.8 million last year, has decided to accept Bitcoin and Ether based on “demand. of consumers, ”said Ross Hoffman, CEO of Goldin.

“Look, we think a big macro theme we’re seeing is people hedging,” he continues. “First, against inflation, and second, there is an interest in alternative investments.” Crypto currency and sports collectibles, concludes Hoffman, have “quite a bit of overlap.”

The auction house has already accepted two crypto payments, most notably for a Jay-Z card that sold for $ 103,200 on March 20. “It’s pretty amazing how easy the technology is to integrate,” Hoffman says. “We got the idea [to accept crypto] two weeks ago we did the integration and accepted our first bitcoin payment last week. “

This is not Goldin’s first foray into blockchain-based technologies.

Earlier this year, the auction house teamed up with Youtube star Logan Paul to auction off a box of Pokémon cards; winning bidders also received holographic trading cards associated with digital certificates of authenticity known as NFTs. “Looks like a long time ago, but I think it was January or February,” Hoffman says. “We experimented in space quite early on.”

Crypto Boom

While Goldin may be among the first physical sports memorabilia auction houses to accept crypto, she is following in the footsteps of the NBA Top Shot digital platform.

Goldin Auctions sells memorabilia like this 1932 Babe Ruth baseball, which was auctioned off in 2014 to mark the 100th anniversary of Ruth’s major league debut. [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

NBA Top Shot’s main product – short, licensed video clips (“moments”) that are also related to NFTs – is often described as a kind of digital baseball card. The popularity of these clips has skyrocketed in recent months, with prices exceeding $ 200,000 for a single instant.

When asked if (perceived) crypto riches were a motivation, Hoffman said Goldin’s decision to accept Bitcoin and Ether “won’t lead to a drop in prices, but I don’t know if that will lead to a price increases either. “

The key, he says, is that it will be “commodity-specific,” meaning he imagines that a crypto-paying audience might be more interested in one class of collectibles than another.

“I don’t think we have enough data points yet to give a clear answer, but we should do it over time,” he says. “You can imagine that some sports with a more global audience, like soccer,” might attract crypto collectors from all over the world.

Possible downside

The decision to accept cryptocurrency is not without potential pitfalls.

Auction houses are middlemen, which means they receive payment from a buyer and then pass it on to the sender. (Goldin has partnered with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, to facilitate crypto payments.)

But given the rapid fluctuations in the cryptocurrency, there is a chance that Goldin will lose money in exchange.

“There is some volatility there,” Hoffman acknowledges.

“But that will make us the easiest and most reliable market. And whatever the risk [will] be offset by the advantage of recruiting more members. “