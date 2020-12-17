World

BioNTech says 140,000 vaccinated in Britain to date – Times of India

FRANKFURT: Pfizer and BioNTechThe Covid-19 vaccine has been given to 140,000 people in Britain, and feedback on side effects and tolerability has been reassuring, BioNTech’s chief doctor said Thursday.
Britain was the first to approve the shot for emergency use on December 3, followed by Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration.
“In Britain 140,000 people have been vaccinated to date and the safety data is exactly what we showed in our clinical trial,” said the medical director Oezlem Tuereci said during a webcast with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
She said the side effects were mild to moderate and short-lived and similar to those typically seen in other commonly used vaccines.
CEO of the German biotechnology company Ugur Sahin said in the appeal that he was convinced that normal life could resume by next winter.

