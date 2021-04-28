BioNTech co-founder ‘confident’ vaccine works against Indian variant – Times of India

BERLIN: co-founder of BioNTech Ugur Sahin Wednesday expressed confidence that the vaccine with which his company jointly developed Pfizer work against the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

“We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested and that our vaccine works against, so I’m confident,” Sahin said.

“The vaccine is smartly constructed and I have no doubts that the bulwark will hold up. And if we need to strengthen it again, then we will, which does not worry me,” he added.

India is facing a spike in new cases and deaths in the pandemic, and fears are growing that the variant could contribute to the ongoing disaster.

the World Health Organization said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 first discovered in India was detected in “at least 17 countries” on Tuesday.

The health agency recently listed B.1.617 – which has several sublines with slightly different mutations and characteristics – as a “variant of interest”.

But so far it has stopped short of declaring it a “variant of concern”, which would have indicated that it is more dangerous than the original version of the virus by being, for example, more transmissible, deadly or capable of Dodge vaccine protections.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine was the first to obtain authorization in the Where is , and has since been deployed in dozens of countries around the world.

Take stock of the authorization process in China, Sahin this approval was “quite possible in July”.

“We are almost done with all the questions,” he said.

