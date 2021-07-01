Billions of people at risk of not having access to water and sanitation services by 2030

Latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNCEF) reveal that three in ten people worldwide could not wash their hands with soap and water at home during COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

“Hand washing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, but millions of people around the world do not have access to a reliable and safe water supply. “, mentionned WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The latest estimates show that 3 in 10 people around the world were unable to wash their hands with soap and water at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. @WHOhttps://t.co/favuo4F5L5 – UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 1, 2021

Progress made

The report of the Joint Monitoring Program,Progress in drinking water, sanitation and household hygiene 2000 – 2020, however, offered good news on universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene services (or WASH for short).

Between 2016 and 2020, it showed that access to safe drinking water at home increased from 70 to 74%; sanitation services increased from 47% to 54%; and handwashing facilities with soap and water, increased from 67 percent to 71 percent.

And rather than sewer hook-ups, last year for the first time more people used pit latrines, septic tanks and other improved sanitation systems on-site to effectively contain and treat waste.

“Despite our impressive progress to date, in expanding these vital services, alarming and growing needs continue to exceed our ability to respond,” said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Foré.

To maintain progress, the two UN agencies stressed the need for governments to adequately support safely managed on-site sanitation, including faecal sludge.

The study also made it clear that if current trends continued, by 2030 billions of children and families would be left without vital WASH services.

He notes that only 81 percent of the world’s population would have access to safe drinking water at home, leaving 1.6 billion without; only 67 percent would have safe sanitation services, leaving $ 2.8 billion in the pipeline; and only 78 percent reportedly have basic hand washing facilities, leaving $ 1.9 billion behind.

“Investing in water, sanitation and hygiene must be a global priority if we are to end this pandemic and build more resilient health systems,” Tedros stressed.

Inequalities prevail

The report also noted vast inequalities – vulnerable children and families being the most affected.

At the current rate of progress, for the least developed countries (LDCs) to have access to safely managed drinking water by 2030, the study said that it would need a ten-fold increase.

“Even before the pandemic, millions of children and families suffered without clean water, sanitation and a place to wash their hands,” said the head of UNICEF. “Now is the time to dramatically accelerate our efforts to provide every child and family with the most basic needs for their health and well-being, including the fight against infectious diseases like COVID-19. ”

Spotlight on Women

For the first time, the report also featured emerging national data on menstrual health.

In many countries, it has shown that a significant proportion of women and girls are unable to meet their menstrual health needs.

And disparities are significant among vulnerable groups, such as the poor and people with disabilities.