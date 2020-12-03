Billions of economic damage around the world saved by international tribunals at the Peace Palace

THE HAGUE, December 3, 2020 / PRNewswire / – A recent study shows that the Peace Palace The Hague contributes very positively to the international economy. The Peace Palace is home to two of the most important courts in the world, the United Nations International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration. By resolving disputes in the courtroom, the courts of Palace helps avoid billions damage and loss resulting from war.

Economic impact

The recent study published by Decisio shows that the Peace Palace has great value for the global economy, as the institutions located at the Palace save the international community billions of euros in economic damage. It is difficult to measure exactly what would have happened without the intervention of the two courts housed in the Peace Palace, which is why three scenarios with variations in the type and number of conflicts were applied during the ‘study. In the lowest scenario, it was conservatively assumed that in the history of the courts, only one small-scale conflict had been resolved, and in the highest scenario, 4 small-scale conflicts and 2 large-scale conflicts had been avoided or resolved. Of course, securing peace and saving human lives is of utmost importance, but the economic value of these scenarios is also enormous: billions in damage and loss costs are saved by preventing wars.

Even at the national level, the Peace Palace contributes positively to the economy: it represents more than 720 jobs (including 229 within the Palace) and the institutions located at the Peace Palace spend annually 120 million euros in the Netherlands, bringing added value 70 million euros to Dutch GDP.

Societal impact and improvement of international law

In addition to the economic impact, the study also shows that the Peace Palace and the courts housed in the Palace serve the development of society. Researchers claim that “a high rule of law score saves money, brings confidence and investment, and prevents people from catching stress-related illnesses.”

Besides the facts and figures, the report shows that the development of international law brings an additional social impact from the Peace Palace. He facilitates conferences in which concepts of important regulations such as international adoption law are developed. At the same time, the Hague Academy of International Law, since its inception, has trained more than 50,000 students and lawyers from around the world, future ambassadors and judges of their countries.

International influence of the cultural heritage site

Only one of the six principal organs of the United Nations is located outside New York – and it is the International Court of Justice based at the Peace Palace in The Hague. The more than a century old palace is also the oldest of a small number of UN-related buildings. It is registered as a national monument and bears the European heritage label. According to the researchers, the Peace Palace therefore has a high cultural, historical and architectural value.

“At the Peace Palace, international jurisdiction, cultural heritage and international relations come together on neutral ground and the fruits of these efforts are made accessible to a large public. We can be proud of this, but at the same time we also have an obligation to keep this concept successful for future generations ”, explains Mr. Piet. Hein give, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Foundation and former Minister of Justice of the Netherlands.

The Peace Palace was built after the first Hague Peace Conference in 1899 in which many countries participated at the time. It opened in 1913, thanks to a donation from the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie who established the Carnegie Foundation to build and maintain the palace in perpetuity. Today, the Peace Palace is home to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Hague Academy of International Law. The two tribunals settle international disputes through arbitration and jurisdiction. The Carnegie Foundation also manages the Peace Palace Library which has supported the Courts and the Academy with its collection of international law since their inception.

Full report

A group of international experts with, among others, a judge from the International Court of Justice, as well as experts from the University of Leiden, the municipality of The Hague, The Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) and several ambassadors contributed to the report. Decisio researchers collected and analyzed all figures, facts and interviews in an independent and neutral manner, with the support of the Municipality of The Hagueand the sponsor being the Carnegie Foundation which owns and operates the Peace Palace.

The full report can be read and downloaded from the Peace Palace website.

Link: https://www.vredespaleis.nl/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Decisio-Economic-and-social-impact-of-the-Peace-Palace.pdf

