Bill to help Hong Kong protesters stay in US as refugees return

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington, DC, has reintroduced a bill to allow Hong Kongers fearing persecution in the Chinese-controlled city to obtain refugee status in the United States.

The 12 senators, led by Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bob Menendez, said on Tuesday the bill was a response to the national security law that the Chinese parliament has imposed on Hong Kong, punishing anything Beijing judges secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion up to life in prison.

Security legislation was enacted in June last year, after months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Since then, more than 100 people have been arrested for security breaches, while dozens of prominent activists and politicians have fled the city, seeking asylum in countries and territories like Taiwan, Germany. and the United Kingdom.

In a joint statement, US senators said the Hong Kong Safe Harbor Bill “would ensure that Hong Kong people who have peacefully protested Beijing’s corrupt justice system and have a well-founded fear of persecution” are eligible for be treated as refugees in Hong Kong a third country.

Hong Kong asylum seekers would not be subject to a numerical limitation, they added.

“Lifeboat for the Hong Kongers”

The bill would also make it easier for dissidents to seek asylum by removing provisions that make suspected intention to immigrate or a criminal record disqualifying factors for nonimmigrant visas.

Moreover, it would render Hong Kong people whose revoked residence could claim refugee status as victims of political persecution.

“The United States must do all it can to help the Hong Kong people who have courageously stood up to defend the city they love from the CCP’s persecution and open our doors to them,” Rubio said, referring to the Party. Chinese communist.

Menendez said the aim was to “reiterate to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States stands in agreement with the people of Hong Kong” and to show that they “will not” fall through the cracks of our system. ‘immigration broken’.

The bill was reintroduced because a previous version expired when a new Senate was installed last month.

Hong Kong Watch, a UK-based campaign group, welcomed the move in a Twitter post.

“We hope the United States will soon join the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in providing a lifeboat for Hong Kong people in need of a lifebuoy outside the city,” the group said. .

Hong Kong was once a British colony and the UK introduced a new visa program last month that will allow some Hong Kong residents to apply for British citizenship after five years in the country. London predicts that up to 322,000 people and their families could accept the offer over five years.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong government said concerns about the erosion of freedoms were “completely unfounded” and that the security law had ended the chaos.

“People’s decisions to stay or leave Hong Kong, or anywhere for that matter, are based on many factors, including employment status, education, business and investment opportunities, or personal reasons. / family, ”he told Reuters news agency.

Migration to Canada

Australia and Canada also announced special immigration measures for Hong Kong residents last year.

According to a Reuters report, Canadian cities such as Vancouver and Toronto, in particular, have become a magnet for Hong Kong residents looking to escape China’s increasingly tight grip.

Some 300,000 Hong Kong people already have Canadian citizenship, since many families moved there before the city’s return from British rule to Chinese rule in 1997.

“Staying in Hong Kong is no longer an option,” said Maria Law, a 39-year-old flight attendant, who moved to Vancouver last year with her two daughters before her husband.

“I’d rather have a free future for my daughters than earn money while they have to be silent.”

It’s unclear exactly how many Hong Kong people are moving to Canada, as many can travel freely between the two places, and Canadian immigration officials say the city’s new visa applications have increased by more than 20% to reach 10,819 in 2020.