Bill seeks to prevent thousands of job-related green cards from wasted – Times of India

MUMBAI: ONE invoice to save thousands of employment-related green cards, which, if not awarded, will expire by the end of September, has been announced. The bill, sponsored by the senator Thoms tillis , seeks to authorize United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ) to process these green card requests after the end date of September 30, 2021.USCIS will also be able to issue green cards to eligible applicants from the pool of unused employment-based immigrant green cards during fiscal years 2020 and 2021. Although a brief summary of the bill is available, the full text has not yet been released into the public domain. If the bill passes, it will greatly help the Indian diaspora stuck for decades in the green card backlog.Due to the pandemic, an unusually low number of family green cards were approved in FY2020 (fiscal year ended September 2020), resulting in the ‘renewal’ of unused family visas in the lump-based category. employment during fiscal year 2021..However, the additional numbers that have been transferred to the employment-based category must be processed by the end of September, otherwise they will be lost as no further rollovers are possible under current regulations.TOI had previously reported that legal action had also been filed to prevent nearly 1,000,000 green cards from being wasted.

Due to the pandemic and financial constraints, treatment at USCIS has been slow. While USCIS has focused in recent weeks on dealing with this backlog, immigration attorneys fear nearly 80,000 green card numbers may still be lost.

This would be particularly damaging to the interests of thousands of Indians caught up in the decades-long backlog of green cards. David J beer, an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute, a Washington-based think tank, pointed out in his study that the backlog of employment-based green cards (qualified category EB2 and EB3) for Indians had reached 7, 41 lakh in April 2020, with an expected wait time of 84 years.

Recently, Tim cook, CEO of Apple Inc, in his capacity as chairman of the Business Roundtable immigration group (which is an association of CEOs of large US companies) wrote to the Secretary of Homeland Security, highlighting the issue. “As fiscal year 2021 draws to a close, we respectfully call on you to take action to address the backlogs and ensure that these much needed employment-based green cards are not wasted,” his letter stresses.

Cook’s letter explains that “the arrears have created uncertainty for major employers and caused anxiety for our employees and their families who have in some cases waited decades to gain permanent resident status. .

The system is already rife with backlogs that have left foreign-born professionals in limbo and companies unable to fill critical talent gaps, it further read.

“We now understand that processing delays related to the pandemic, as well as the addition of 120,000 green cards this year, has created a situation where the 260,000 available green cards are unlikely to be used until the deadline of the 30th. September 2021. ”

“We believe it is time to act. The government should eliminate all requests for unnecessary documents and evidence and all communications should be made by email or telephone to avoid delays. We also encourage the agency to explore all legal avenues to preserve or recover expiring visa numbers, ”the letter added.

The Indian diaspora is hoping that a court order or the bill will ensure that these much-needed green cards can be used.