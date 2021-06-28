Bill and Melinda Gates divorce highlights work outside the foundation

In her first public appearance since announcing her divorce, Melinda French Gates visited the White House, accompanied by executives from her charity and investment firm. She lobbied Biden officials on two issues at the heart of her priorities: paid family leave and child care.

On the same day this month, Bill Gates appeared in a virtual speech at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Rome. Wearing his familiar sweater, collared shirt and glasses, the Microsoft Corp co-founder. spoke for almost 11 minutes about the impact of climate change on the global food supply.

The subjects laid bare the divergent interests of the ex-billionaire couple behind one of the world’s largest philanthropic foundations. Their separation after 27 years of marriage, announced in May, now calls into question the destination of their immense fortune and the direction of their charitable efforts. It also highlights their individual private investment branches, which they have quietly built over the past five years.

The two said they would remain involved in the $ 50 billion Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where they pledged to spend the majority of their wealth through their Giving Pledge. But in the years leading up to their split, each spouse dabbled in projects outside of the foundation’s work, a trend that is expected to accelerate after divorce.

“A couple is now two individual households,” said Elizabeth Dale, associate professor of nonprofit leadership at Seattle University. The couple’s philanthropic efforts have been hugely influential, she said, and this “will likely continue, both through the current foundation and perhaps in other ways as well.”

For French Gates, 56, the divorce could mean more resources will go to Pivotal Ventures, his 90-person incubator and investment company with a strong gender focus. She has already received more than $ 3 billion in shares from Gates’s Cascade Investment, a tiny fraction of their combined $ 145 billion fortune at the time of the divorce, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Bill Gates, 65, has focused much of his work on Breakthrough Energy, an organization launched in 2015 that now employs around 100 people who specialize in various aspects of climate change, while also funding nonprofits and startups. who employ hundreds of others.

Spokesmen for Breakthrough and Gates’ private office, Gates Ventures, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Pivotal said that “French Gates’ commitment to advancing the power and influence of women around the world, whether they are founding co-chairs or founders of Pivotal Ventures, remains unchanged.”

Fewer rules

Breakthrough and Pivotal both operate through LLCs, which means they can operate as for-profit entities. It is an increasingly popular form of donation, used by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan with their Chan Zuckerberg initiative and by Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs with his Emerson Collective.

An LLC doesn’t always offer the same tax deductions as traditional foundations, but it has fewer rules. The money can go to political lobbying or campaign donations, which are not tax deductible. And, unlike foundations, the operations, funding, and personnel of an LLC do not need to be disclosed in annual tax returns that are made public.

Depending on who you ask, they are either an innovative tool in the toolbox of the world’s top philanthropists, or a major setback in terms of transparency.

“They don’t face the same checks and balances as foundations,” said Linsey McGoey, professor of sociology at the University of Essex, who has written a book called “No Such Thing as a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy “.

Pivotal, launched in 2015, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in more than 150 organizations to date, according to a spokesperson. It uses grants as well as venture capital to focus on empowering women, including getting more women into tech jobs and elected to public office, supporting women and girls of color. and advocating paid family leave.

In Washington this month, French Gates met with officials including President Joe Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain and domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, as well as directors of Pivotal and the Gates Foundation. On the Pivotal side, they discussed paid time off and caregiving in relation to the U.S. plan for Biden’s families, according to a person close to the company, who asked not to be named about him. ‘a private meeting.

In April, Pivotal hired lobbying firm Finsbury Glover Hering in Washington to focus on issues of care and paid leave, the person said, a sign they may step up efforts in Washington.

First days

The White House is a far cry from the basement of the Gates Foundation, where one of Pivotal’s CEOs remembers working years ago. In the early 2010s, the foundation was engaging in projects related to women’s equality – fundraising initiatives for contraception and family planning, for example – but French Gates wanted to accelerate its focus on gender equality. and make it a central issue in everything it does.

“Progress was steady, but it was too slow for me,” French Gates wrote in his 2019 book, “The Moment of Lift”. “People were still talking quietly about the genre at the foundation, sometimes quietly, not really wanting to come forward.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle [File: Getty Images]

In 2015, she founded Pivotal as a separate organization of about 10 people, including a handful from the Gates Foundation, including Haven Ley, the gender expert who joked about basement work, and John Sage. , the current CEO of Pivotal. .

French Gates “really started to assert herself as a philanthropist and leader in the early 2010s, and that was kind of a gradual evolution for her,” Dale said. “Pivotal portrayed her playing a bigger role in ownership and leadership. “

It is only relatively recently that the purpose of Pivotal has come to light. His early years were spent chatting and researching what he might become, according to three people familiar with his early days. Until December 2018, Pivotal’s website was just a landing page that read “Executive Office of Melinda Gates” with links to French Gates social media pages. Things only started to improve when her book was published in 2019.

Focus on the climate

Bill Gates has increasingly focused on breakthrough and climate change, the subject of his book “How to Avoid Climate Catastrophe” which came out this year. He said in February that he had spent $ 2 billion on climate and that he planned to spend an additional $ 2 billion.

Gates said his interest in the region began with a meeting with a couple of climate scientists, hosted by two former Microsoft employees, in 2006. Over the next 15 years, he continued to dig deeper into the topic. – launching of companies, investment funds, scientific research projects and lobbying efforts aimed at combating climate change.

In 2015, the same year that French Gates launched Pivotal, Gates recruited some of his fellow billionaires to invest money in a new $ 1 billion fund called Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which once launched the year next, would invest in companies and technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with a longer-term focus than traditional venture capital firms. Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma, Richard Branson and Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News, parent company of Bloomberg LP, all signed the first round of the fund.

“What Breakthrough brought in was a lot more capital, as well as the megaphone and messengers that weren’t part of the conversation before,” said Alicia Seiger, executive director of the Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Stanford University Finance.

Breakthrough’s venture capital arm closed another $ 1 billion round in January this year, recruiting a few new billionaire backers – including Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson and Ben Walton, the grandson of the founder of Walmart Inc. Sam Walton – with the goal of investing in as many as 50 startups. It is also building a pilot fund of 100 million euros created last year through a partnership with the European Commission.

Gates also maintained Breakthrough’s non-investment work focus on innovation, largely funding his philanthropic, policy, advocacy, and research work himself. Its Catalyst program, which attempts to accelerate the deployment of clean technologies like green hydrogen, is launching a billion dollar initiative with the European Commission. Breakthrough Energy Sciences performs original research, such as a detailed model of the US energy grid released this year.

Gates opened his private office, Gates Ventures, in 2008. He focuses on a variety of his interests, such as investing in technology and funding education and health projects – including a research initiative on Alzheimer’s disease – outside the purview of the Gates Foundation.

Pivotal will become much more active. French Gates said in a column for Time magazine 2019 that she is committing $ 1 billion over the next 10 years to empowering women.

Since 2016, her company has invested more than $ 65 million in organizations like the National Partnership for Women & Families and Paid Leave for All. Last year, she committed $ 50 million for an initiative that aims to increase the representation and leadership of women in tech in three cities over the next five years.

French Gates is also funding an effort alongside MacKenzie Scott – who stepped up his own charitable giving after his divorce from Bezos. The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge calls on organizations to apply with how they would spend $ 10 million to accelerate women’s empowerment. The winners will be announced this summer.