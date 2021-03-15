Biggest sandstorm of decade turns Beijing skies yellow – Times of India

A general view of the city shrouded in smog after a sandstorm in central Beijing

BEIJING: Beijing was shrouded in thick yellow smog on Monday, with pollution levels emerging from rankings as worst Sandstorm in a decade descended on the capital of China from the Gobi Desert.Residents of the city have used goggles, masks and hairnets to protect themselves from the suffocating dust and sand, with landmarks such as the Forbidden City partially obscured behind apocalyptic-looking haze.The city government has ordered schools to cancel outdoor sports and events and advised the public to stay indoors if possible, as hundreds of flights have been canceled.Chinese weather agencies blamed poor air quality on a sandstorm that swept through northern China from the north Mongolia , where authorities said they killed several people, before being blown south by winds and reducing visibility in Beijing to less than 500 meters.

Under heavy skies, which shrouded buildings in an eerie glow, Beijingers worried about the health risks of a storm that worsened days of dangerous PM 2.5 pollution in the capital.

“I feel that every breath will cause me lung problems,” Beijing resident Zhang Yunya told AFP.

It was the worst sandstorm in a decade to hit a capital city, which had anchored its hopes of rebuilding a natural barrier to such phenomena on the intensive replanting of trees in barren forest areas, also known as ” great green wall ”.

Beijing said last year it expected fewer and weaker sandstorms to hit northern China due to its reforestation efforts.

A 2019 study published in the journal Nature Sustainability found that about two million square kilometers of vegetation had been added to the surface of the Earth since 2000, a quarter of which has come from China.

But the impact of these green belts is disputed against the desertification that prevails in the northwest of the country.

Pan Xiaochuan, an environmental health expert based in Beijing, told AFP that the lack of recent rain or snow meant the ground was very dry and made the sandstorm “very fierce”.

“If there is less humidity, more dust will be scraped off,” he said. “Since the sandstorm is blown from a high altitude, the general windbreak tree belts will not be very effective, so they were blown … very quickly.”

The sandstorms blowing in the capital are the result of extreme weather conditions and desertification, said Li Shuo of Greenpeace China.

But he told AFP that “intense” industrial activity had also contributed to the poor air in Beijing in recent weeks, with production of steel, cement and aluminum already surpassing pre-pandemic levels as the economy was rebounding.

The discussion of the orange haze lit up discussions online – with 230 million views on the Weibo social media platform as of Monday afternoon.

“This orange-red sandstorm makes it look like the end of the world,” said one Weibo user.

Pollution in the city was at “dangerous” levels, according to the Aqicn air quality monitoring website, as readings skyrocketed for many applications.

Aqicn said the levels of large particles PM 10 were nearly 20 times the maximum daily exposure recommended by the World Health Organization.

But the state-run Global Times said PM 10 pollution in the six inner-city neighborhoods was “over 8,100” on Monday morning – a figure that would be 160 times the recommended limit.

The smaller PM 2.5 particles, which seep deep into human lungs and cause respiratory illness, were also at a dangerous level on Monday morning.

China significantly reduced its national average level of suspended PM 2.5 between 2015 and 2019, and the government has announced an ambitious goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

But in a tweet, Li warned Beijing was “what an ecological crisis looks like.”

“It’s hard to pretend we’re moving forward when you can’t see what’s ahead,” he tweeted.