‘Biggest danger’: Jordan quells ‘threat to stability’

A member of the Jordanian royal family has slammed the ruling elite in rare criticism after the arrest of several former senior officials in what the military has called a threat to national security.

Former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein – King Abdullah II’s half-brother and popular figure in Jordan – said he was under house arrest, a claim the military has denied.

Other relatives of Hamzah, however, were arrested, including Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, and Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, former head of the royal court in 2007-08, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

Awadallah has also served as Minister of Finance and Planning and has private business interests throughout the Gulf region. The agency did not provide other details or the names of other people arrested.

Queen Noor, widow of the late King Hussein of Jordan, denounced authorities’ allegations against her son Prince Hamza on Sunday.

“Pray for truth and justice to prevail for all innocent victims of this wicked slander,” she wrote on Twitter. “God bless and protect them.”

Roxane Farmanfarmaian, a Middle East analyst, said that while the situation is ambiguous, the arrests are a clear sign of unrest in the upper echelons of the Jordanian ruling hierarchy.

“Bassem Awadallah was a longtime confidant of the king and was at one point finance minister and he was arrested along with several other people very close to the heart of the royal court,” she told Al Jazeera.

“It is not clear what Prince Hamzah’s role is in this regard, but there has clearly been a division within the tribunal which has led the security forces to view this as a major danger to the stability of the Jordanian government.”

“ Hurting economically ”

In a video sent to the BBC, Prince Hamzah said a number of his friends had been arrested, his security service removed and his internet and phone lines cut.

“I am not the person responsible for the failure of governance, corruption and incompetence that has prevailed in our governance structure for the past 15 to 20 years and is getting worse every year. I am not responsible for the lack of trust people have in institutions, they are responsible, ”the prince said in the video.

Dalia Fahmy, associate professor of political science at Long Island University, said Jordan’s dying economy was likely a driver of the political turmoil. She noted that the country’s external debt had reached $ 35 billion – 95% of Jordan’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“When you have a country that is suffering economically, the opposition forces or the opposition in government can stand up and say ‘we have not had political reform, especially since the Arab Spring’, he said. -she says.

“Economic reforms are failing today … [the arrests] Probably won’t get anywhere, but what the king needs to do is increase the austerity measures. This is going to be very difficult because of the conditions that the IMF has imposed on it to reduce this debt-to-GDP ratio so that the IMF lending continues.

“So at the national level, it will be a difficult time for the king. In terms of international relations and where it is in the region, there probably won’t be any change, ”Fahmy told Al Jazeera.

Prince Hamzah of Jordan arrives at the Roman Amphitheater in Downtown Amman in 2015 [File: Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]

Security, stability a “ red line ”

The Jordanian state press on Sunday warned against attempts to undermine “the security and stability” of the kingdom in the aftermath of the detentions.

In a front-page editorial, the official Al-Rai newspaper said, “Yesterday’s security operation is an expression of a red line that must not be crossed or even approached, and which is linked to the interests of supreme of the kingdom, its security and stability. . “

“Some people are trying to create the illusion of an attempted coup in Jordan and involve Prince Hamzah in their sick fantasies,” he continued. “All that has happened is that some of the prince’s actions have been used to target the security and stability of Jordan.”

The pro-government Addustour newspaper did not publish an editorial on Saturday’s events, but issued official statements and reported that “measures to target Jordan’s security” had been “thwarted”.

‘Not part of any conspiracy’

It is rare for a prominent member of the ruling family to express such harsh criticism of the government.

Hamzah said he was told he was being punished for attending meetings in which the king was criticized, although he said he was not accused of participating in the criticism.

He then criticized the “ruling system” without citing the king by name, saying he had decided “that his personal interests, that his financial interests, that his corruption are more important than life, dignity and future of 10 million people. who live here ”.

“I am not part of any nefarious conspiracy or organization or foreign backed group, as is always the case here for anyone speaking out,” he said. “There are members of this family who still love this country, who take care of [its people] and put them above everything else.

“Apparently it is a crime worthy of isolation, threats and now cut,” he added.

Army chief of staff General Yousef Huneiti denied reports that Prince Hamzah had been arrested. According to him, an investigation is still ongoing and its results will be made public “in a transparent and clear form”.

“No one is above the law and Jordan’s security and stability take precedence over all considerations,” Huneiti said. saying by the Petra News Agency.

King Abdullah stripped his half-brother Hamzah of his title of crown prince in 2004, saying he had decided to “release” him from the “constraints of the post” to allow him to take on other responsibilities.

This move was seen at the time as part of Abdullah’s consolidation of power five years after the succession.

The current crown prince is Abdullah’s eldest son Hussein, 26. Abdullah and Hamzah have not displayed any open rivalries over the years.

Hamzah, who does not hold any official post, is the eldest son of the late King Al Hussein bin Talal and his American wife, Queen Noor. He is a popular figure close to the tribal chiefs.