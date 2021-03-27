Big Tech’s Outrageous Influence Drives State-Level Setback

New York State Senator Michael Gianaris was thrilled when Amazon named Long Island City in 2018 as the lead for its new headquarters, a project that would create 25,000 jobs and $ 2.5 billion of construction spending in its Queens neighborhood.

But his support quickly waned when he learned that state and city leaders had promised one of the world’s richest companies $ 3 billion in tax breaks as part of the campaign. secret negotiations. A public backlash led Amazon to cancel the investment altogether, but for Gianaris, the episode always highlighted the massive power of tech companies that dominate their industries, overwhelm traditional businesses, and use that leverage to expand even further. their scope.

Consumer activists, small business owners, and state lawmakers across the United States are increasingly calling for action to curb companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google that wield much influence. everyday.

Normally, this task would fall to the federal government. But as the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have launched major antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook – both with broad state support – Congress remains stuck when it comes to making new laws. related to Big Tech.

For example, dozens of so-called “techlash” bills are being debated in dozens of states, where lawmakers from the two main parties are proposing new regulations related to antitrust, consumer privacy, and store fees. applications and taxes on digital ad sales. Republican lawmakers also push back what they claim without evidence attempt to stifle conservative voices on social networks.

Gianaris, a Democrat, pushes a landmark antitrust bill through the New York Legislature. It would set a new legal antitrust standard – “abuse of dominance” – and allow class actions under state laws.

“Our antitrust laws have atrophied and they are not equipped to handle the 21st century and anti-competitive practices,” he said. “Traditional enforcement of antitrust laws isn’t working because Big Tech has grown too big and too powerful.”

Tech companies don’t just play defense. Their lobbyists are pushing state legislators to oppose restrictions they deem onerous. In other cases, companies struggle to write their own more favorable invoices. On many issues, they would also prefer federal legislation to a patchwork of state laws.

Two of the larger companies are particularly concerned about legislation being considered in several states that would limit the ability of Apple and Google to collect large shares of consumer transactions in their app stores.

Critics say America’s two biggest smartphone companies are using their position as app custodians to boost profits with a fee and undermine competitors who rival their own music, video and other services.

Companies such as Epic, which owns the popular Fortnite video game, Spotify, and Match.com, top the list. They want to force Apple and Google to allow them to keep the proceeds from subscriptions and sales through the app without taking a discount.

In an attempt to ward off possible government reforms, Apple cut its standard 30% commission on app purchases for most developers in half last year. Google recently followed suit with cuts that go into effect in July.

State Representative Regina Cobb, a Republican sponsor of Arizona’s app store legislation, said app makers and their customers were being held hostage.

“It’s kind of a Chicago mafia:” You pay us 30% or you don’t play. We will remove you from our platform; your business is over, ”Cobb said.

Similar legislation is being considered in Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The app store laws in North Dakota died in February following intense lobbying from both sides. Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s chief privacy engineer, spoke out against the bill, saying it “threatens to destroy the iPhone as you know it” by demanding changes that would impact breach of confidentiality and security.

Steps by three states – California, Nevada and Virginia – to pass their own comprehensive data privacy laws have encouraged others to follow suit.

In Oklahoma, a bipartisan bill would require companies to obtain prior consent before collecting and selling data from state residents. In Florida, legislation would give consumers ownership of the digital information businesses collect through their spending, social interactions, information habits, and travel.

Florida’s bill would require companies to disclose the data they collect, require them to delete it at the request of consumers, and prohibit them from sharing or selling it when told not to. They could be prosecuted if they don’t comply.

One of her sponsors, Republican Fiona McFarland, said it was a response to the ubiquitous collection, sharing and sale of personal information.

“It’s everything from these apps on our phones, to payment exchanges, to calendars,” she said.

Facebook says it supports certain online privacy laws and provides as many comments as possible while drafting invoices. The Internet Association, the tech industry’s leading trade group representing Amazon, Facebook, Google and dozens of other tech companies, declined to comment.

In California, a bill dubbed the Anti-Wiretapping Law seeks to limit how smart speakers can potentially invade privacy. His sponsor, Assembly Republican Jordan Cunningham, unplugged a smart device in his bedroom six months ago after turning on uninvitedly.

“The only thing preventing all these tapes from being in the hands of the government is a search warrant,” he said. “These things get hacked all the time, so you know your data can end up in Russia.”

His bill would expand existing limitations on smart TVs and require companies like Amazon, which markets Echo smart speakers, to obtain permission before they can record, transcribe, or sell information from any conversation.

The disruption of traditional businesses by corporations – and the tax revenues they once provided to governments – has also not gone unnoticed.

This year, Maryland lawmakers overturned Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto to create the country’s first law that taxes digital advertising. The measure, initially approved last year, has prompted a number of other states – including Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Montana and New York – to consider similar legislation.

Supporters say the law aims to modernize the state’s tax system and force burgeoning tech companies to pay their fair share. It would assess the tax on tech companies’ income on digital ads in the state, which would raise around $ 250 million per year for education.

“Companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google have seen their profits increase dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic as our Main Street businesses struggle to keep pace,” Maryland Senate Speaker Bill Ferguson said, a Democrat who sponsored the measure.

Opponents have challenged the law in federal court and claim it violates the Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits states from imposing “multiple and discriminatory taxes on e-commerce.”

The wave of state legislation follows a growing public awareness of the power of Big Tech and the ever-growing influence of corporations, said Samir Jain, director of policy at the Washington-based Center for Democracy & Technology, DC.

“With that, there has been a growing backlash against tech companies in terms of the power they have and the way they wield it,” he said.

Calvan reported from Tallahassee, Florida; Gordon reported from Washington, DC

Associated Press editors Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Arizona; Michael Liedtke in San Ramon, California; Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, California; and Brian Witte in Annapolis, Maryland, contributed to this report.

Follow Gordon on https://twitter.com/mgordonap and Calvan at https://Twitter.com/BobbyCalvan.