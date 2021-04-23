Big ripple from tiny room: Global chip shortage is hampering the automotive industry
Auto assembly lines around the world are silent, workers are idle, and dealership parking lots seem empty.
A shortage of semiconductors, the tiny but critical chips used to calibrate cars’ fuel injection, run infotainment systems, or supply the brains for cruise control, has rocked car manufacturing.
A General Motors plant in Kansas City closed in February for lack of chips and has yet to reopen. Mercedes-Benz has started hoarding its chips for expensive models and is temporarily shutting down factories that produce low-cost C-Class sedans. Porsche warned dealers in the United States this month that customers may have to wait an additional 12 weeks to get their cars because they don’t have a chip used to monitor tire pressure.
French automaker Peugeot, which is part of the new Stellantis automotive, has gone so far as to replace old-fashioned analog speedometers for digital units in some models.
The disruption couldn’t come at a worse time. Demand for cars rebounded sharply from the pandemic crisis, with consumers willing to spend the money they had saved over the past year, eager to avoid planes on the road. The supply of semiconductors deprives automakers of a chance to make up for lost sales.
“We already have a robust demand situation, more hampered by the semiconductor issue than anything else,” Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler, said in an interview.
Some manufacturers, like Renault, have started to sort their chips, reserving them for more expensive and profitable models. “We are trying to find a smart way to prioritize cars with the highest margins,” Renault deputy general manager Clotilde Delbos told analysts on Thursday.
Some buyers may be lucky enough to take home a new car, but it may lack options using specialized chips. Porsche has told U.S. dealers that for several months it won’t be able to provide premium seats in the Macan SUV that can be adjusted in 18 different ways, a popular upgrade. The necessary chips are not available.
One of the main reasons that automakers can’t find enough chips is that semiconductor makers have prioritized manufacturers of smartphones, video game consoles, and the like. consumer electronics, who tend to be more lucrative clients.
A modern car can easily have over 3,000 chips. But cars represent a tiny fraction of the demand for chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, is one of the few manufacturers of a variety of chips vital to automotive manufacturing, but in 2020, automakers only generated 3% of the company’s sales, according to Roland. Berger, a German consulting company.
TSMC’s main customers are smartphone makers, which account for half of sales. Smartphones far outnumber the number of cars. In 2019, before the pandemic disrupted global economies, auto factories produced 93 million vehicles, compared to 1.4 billion smartphones.
Overall, the chip shortage and other supply chain issues slashed production by 1.3 million vehicles in the first three months of the year, according to IHS Markit, a consulting firm. .
The problem has become a concern for political leaders in Washington and other capitals.
Peter Altmaier, Germany’s Economy Minister, recently appealed to his counterpart in Taiwan, a global center for semiconductor manufacturers, asking in so many words if the Taiwanese minister could not help shaking a few chips which German manufacturers urgently needed.
The chip shortage “has become a serious problem for manufacturers, especially the automotive industry,” a group of German economic research institutes cautioned in a joint report this month.
The crisis has shown not only how dependent the auto industry is on a few suppliers, but also how vulnerable it is to disruption. Supply chain officials shook last month when an early morning fire shut down production at a factory owned by Renesas Electronics in Hitachinaka, Japan, north of Tokyo. Renesas is a key supplier of chips used to monitor brake operation, control power steering, trigger airbags and in many other tasks.
The weather also played a role. Storms in Texas earlier in the year, temporarily forced the closure of three semiconductor factories. And Taiwan is in the middle of severe drought, IHS Markit analysts warned in a recent report. Large amounts of very pure water are required to make chips.
Even without a pandemic and without disruption in the supply chain, the auto industry is in upheaval. In the United States, sales have been broadly stable since the early 2000s. Profit margins are slim. Some major automakers may not survive the switch to electric cars.
“If I were a chipmaker, I wouldn’t start investing in a new factory unless I got free money from the government,” said ManMohan S. Sodhi, who teaches supply chain management. at the City Business School. University of London.
Free money may be on the way. The White House hosted a chip shortage summit this month and offered to allocate $ 50 billion in infrastructure funds to reverse the decline in the share of chipmaking taking place on U.S. shores . But new chip factories cannot be built quickly enough to solve the immediate shortage.
And unless government subsidies convince them otherwise, semiconductor manufacturers and other suppliers are likely to build new factories in or near China, which is the largest automotive market and, unlike the United States- United and Europe, continues to grow.
It is not at all clear how long the potato chip famine could last. Mr Sodhi said he suspected chipmakers were exaggerating the shortage to solicit government subsidies, and that the crisis could end in a month.
Automotive industry consultants at Roland Berger are more pessimistic, saying the shortage could last all year.
On Thursday, Renault’s Ms. Delbos said “visibility is deteriorating” to determine the end of the chip crisis, “as the news changes day by day.”
In the meantime, automakers are improvising in an attempt to minimize the damage. Daimler’s Mercedes unit is allocating rare chips to its more expensive models, like the EQS electric luxury sedan that the company unveiled this month, which is expected to start at around $ 100,000.
The yard prompted Daimler to temporarily shut down factories in Germany that produce low-cost C-Class sedans. Most of the 18,500 factory workers are on leave until the end of April, although they will continue to receive government-subsidized “short-work” pay.
Similarly, Volkswagen has cut production at factories in Germany that make sedans and other internal combustion models, and one in Mexico where the company makes Tiguan SUVs for the US market. But a plant in Zwickau, Germany that produces ID.3 sedans and ID.4 SUVs, the vanguard of Volkswagen’s drive to dominate the emerging electric car market, has not been affected, according to the society.
General Motors, which has had to temporarily halt production at half a dozen factories since the start of the year, has in some cases produced cars without electrical components and parked them until parts are available. Ford engine said on Wednesday it would keep several U.S. factories idle longer than expected due to the chip shortage.
The auto industry has already been crippled by supply chain disruptions. Mr Källenius recalled an episode where a hurricane hit Puerto Rico and shut down production at a factory which, to his surprise and to almost everyone, was the only source of a coating essential to certain types of electronics. automobile.
Automobiles have tens of thousands of parts and so many levels of suppliers and sub-suppliers and sub-sub-suppliers that even automakers have a hard time tracking where every component comes from.
The economics of the industry are such that only the highest volume suppliers survive. Smaller suppliers tend to shut down because they cannot produce parts or materials as cheap as the big players, leaving the industry to depend on one or two manufacturers of high pressure fuel lines, for example. , or some specialized plastic.
The current semiconductor shortage may not be the last. The needs of the automotive industry for semiconductors are expected to explode in the coming years due to autonomous driving features and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, which rely more on software than internal combustion engines.
Mr Källenius said, however, that the most sophisticated fleas are not the ones that are currently causing him headaches. “We are missing the simplest of tokens, which may only cost pennies or dollars,” he said. “It prevents us from creating a product that costs $ 75,000.”
