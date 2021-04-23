Big ripple from tiny room: Global chip shortage is hampering the automotive industry

Auto assembly lines around the world are silent, workers are idle, and dealership parking lots seem empty.

A shortage of semiconductors, the tiny but critical chips used to calibrate cars’ fuel injection, run infotainment systems, or supply the brains for cruise control, has rocked car manufacturing.

A General Motors plant in Kansas City closed in February for lack of chips and has yet to reopen. Mercedes-Benz has started hoarding its chips for expensive models and is temporarily shutting down factories that produce low-cost C-Class sedans. Porsche warned dealers in the United States this month that customers may have to wait an additional 12 weeks to get their cars because they don’t have a chip used to monitor tire pressure.

French automaker Peugeot, which is part of the new Stellantis automotive, has gone so far as to replace old-fashioned analog speedometers for digital units in some models.