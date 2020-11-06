Biden’s win over Trump will put him in this rare presidential club

It seems that everyone is wait with anticipation results of the presidential election after three days of refreshing on Twitter and Google for the latest information. Friday morning, the headquarters of the decision-making office scheduled that Joe Biden had won enough Electoral College votes be appointed president-elect. For the rest, we are still waiting for The Final Countdown.

Biden’s victory will be historic for many reasons: he will be the longest-serving president-elect in US history at age 78 on inauguration day; his running mate Kamala Harris will be the first woman, as well as the first black and South Asian American, vice president; and Biden will be the 10th person to topple a sitting president after a single term. That’s right, President Donald Trump will join just 9 other presidents who lost their re-election campaigns – and he’s not happy with that.

It would appear that there is also something monumental about Trump’s losing campaign, such as his being the only president to lose the popular vote twice, or that he is the first president to lose a re-election after being impeached. But luckily for Trump, he can now use one of his favorite slurs to describe himself: the loser. Sad!

So who else will Trump join as single-term president after re-election? Well, John adams was the first president to hold office, as well as the second president of the United States. He lost his re-election to Thomas Jefferson in 1801. John Quincy Adams later lost his re-election as 6th US President in 1829 to Andrew Jackson. Quincy Adams lost due to accusations of “corruption and public lootingFrom his adversaries. Trump will also join Martin Van Buren, Benjamin harrison, William Howard Taft, and Herbert Hoover, who lost following the stock market crash of 1933.

In more recent history, Trump will join the ghosts of past presidents, who include Gerald Ford, who lost his re-election in 1977 to President Jimmy Carter after pardoning President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal. Ford has also been blamed for failing to revive the economy. Unfortunately, Carter would later lose his own re-election submission to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1981. The Iran hostage crisis – when 52 Americans were held for 444 days – did not bode well for his presidency. Iran freed the 52 hostages the day Carter left office.

And that leaves us with George HW Bush – the most recent one-term president (so far) – who lost his re-election campaign in 1993 to Bill Clinton. Bush lost support for his domestic policy, “because of a failing economy, escalating violence in inner cities, and continued high deficit spending.” Biographical States of the White House.

But Trump doesn’t come down without a very ill-advised fight. The president always claims that there are missing ballots and illegal votes being counted. In a tantrum on Twitter on Friday, Trump again pointed out the so-called “Left radical demsAs the real threat to democracy, and is even blame the social media giant, Twitter to censor his lies.

Unfortunately for Trump, American democracy doesn’t work like a game show, and just as he brags that all lives matter, so does all votes.

