Biden’s victory means some Guantanamo prisoners could be freed

WASHINGTON (AP) – The oldest prisoner at Guantanamo Bay detention center went to his final review board hearing with some hope, which has been rare in his 16 years in prison without indictment at the American base in Cuba.

Saifullah Paracha, a 73-year-old Pakistani man with diabetes and heart problems, had two things going for him that he did not have in previous hearings: favorable legal developments and the election of Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump had effectively ended the Obama administration’s practice of reviewing cases of men detained at Guantanamo and releasing them if imprisonment was no longer deemed necessary. Now there is hope it will pick up under Biden.

“I have more hope now simply because we have an administration to look forward to that is not determined to ignore the existing review process,” Paracha’s lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis has said by phone since. the base on November 19 after the “The mere existence of this on the horizon, I think, is a hope for all of us.”

Guantanamo was once a source of global outrage and a symbol of American excess in response to terrorism. But it largely disappeared from the headlines after President Barack Obama failed to shut it down, even though 40 men are still being held there.

Those pushing for its closure now see a window of opportunity, hoping the Biden administration will find a way to prosecute those who may be prosecuted and free the rest, taking the United States out of a detention center that costs over $ 445 million per year.

Biden’s precise intentions for Guantanamo remain unclear. Transition spokesman Ned Price said the president-elect supports his shutdown, but it would be inappropriate to discuss his plans in detail before he takes office.

His reluctance is in fact welcome to those who pressured to shut down Guantanamo. Obama’s early promise to shut it down is now seen as a strategic mistake that undermined what had once been a bipartisan issue.

“I think it’s more likely to close if it doesn’t become a huge press issue,” said Andrea Prasow, Washington deputy director at Human Rights Watch.

The detention center opened in 2002. President George W. Bush’s administration transformed what had been a sleepy navy outpost on the southeastern tip of Cuba into a place to interrogate and imprison people. people suspected of links with Al-Qaida and the Taliban after September 11, 2001. attacks.

US authorities argue that men can be held as “law of war” detainees and remain in detention for the duration of hostilities, an unlimited prospect.

At its peak in 2003 – the year Paracha was captured in Thailand due to alleged Al-Qaida ties – Guantanamo was holding around 700 prisoners from nearly 50 countries. Bush announced his intention to shut it down, although 242 were still being held there at the end of his presidency.

The Obama administration, seeking to allay fears that some of those released have “returned to action,” has put in place a process to ensure that returnees or resettled in third countries no longer pose a threat. He also planned to try some of the men in federal court.

But its shutdown effort was thwarted when Congress banned the transfer of prisoners from Guantanamo to the United States, including for prosecution or medical treatment. Obama ended up freeing 197 prisoners, leaving 41 for Trump.

Trump in his 2016 campaign vowed to “load” Guantanamo with “bad guys,” but largely ignored the issue after overturning Obama’s policies. His administration approved only one release, a Saudi man who pleaded guilty before a military commission.

Of these, seven men have cases pending before a military commission. They include five men accused of planning and supporting the September 11 attacks. In addition, there are two prisoners who were sentenced by commission and three are subject to prosecution for the 2002 Bali bombing.

Commission proceedings, including death penalty cases linked to the September 11 attacks, have stalled as the defense fights to exclude evidence resulting from torture. The lawsuits are likely far into the future and would inevitably be followed by years of appeals.

Defense lawyers say the new administration may allow more military commission plea deals. Some have also suggested that Guantanamo detainees could plead guilty in federal court by video and serve any remaining sentences in other countries, so as not to enter the United States.

Inmate advocates also say Biden could challenge Congress and bring prisoners to the United States, arguing the ban does not stand up in court.

“It’s either do something about it or they die there without charge,” said Wells Dixon, an attorney for two prisoners, one of whom has pleaded guilty to the military commission and is awaiting sentencing.

Other detainees include five who were cleared for release before Trump took office and have languished ever since. Lawyers want the Biden administration to look into the rest, noting that many, had they been convicted in federal court, would have served their sentences and been released at this point.

“Take it down to the people who are being prosecuted and prosecute them or not, but don’t just hold them back,” said Joseph Margulies, a professor at Cornell Law School who represented one prisoner. “At great expense, we walk around with this thing around our necks. This is useless. It has no role for national security. It’s just a big black spot that doesn’t bring any benefit. “

Over the years, nine prisoners have died at Guantanamo: seven from apparent suicide, one from cancer and one from a heart attack.

Paracha’s attorney raised his health concerns, including a heart attack in 2006, to his review panel, speaking by secure teleconference with US security and defense agencies.

It also raised an important legal development. Parsha, who lived in the United States and owned property in New York City, was a wealthy businessman in Pakistan. Authorities claim he was an al-Qaida “facilitator” who aided two of the 9/11 conspirators in a financial transaction. He says he did not know they were al-Qaida and denies any involvement in terrorism.

Uzair Paracha, his son, was convicted in 2005 by a federal court in New York for supporting terrorism, in part on the basis of the same witnesses detained at Guantanamo that the United States relied on to justify the detention of his dad. In March, after a judge rejected the testimony and the government decided not to seek a new trial, Uzair Paracha was released and returned to Pakistan.

If his father had been sentenced in the United States, his fate might have been the same. Instead, it will likely be in Biden’s hands and, Sullivan-Bennis said, time is running out. “It could be a death sentence.”