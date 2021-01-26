Biden’s trade candidate promises ‘aggressive’ action against China

U.S. Commerce candidate Gina Raimondo echoes other Biden officials who have indicated they will continue some of Trump’s policies against China.

The United States must take “aggressive” steps to tackle China’s “unfair” trade practices while also investing in American manufacturing to return production to the country, President Joe Biden’s candidate Gina Raimondo said at the meeting. Secretary of Commerce.

“China has clearly behaved in an anti-competitive manner – dumping cheap steel and aluminum in America, which hurts American workers and hurts the competitiveness of our businesses,” said Raimondo, who is governor. from Rhode Island since 2015. Tuesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee.

If this is confirmed, she said, “I plan to be very aggressive in helping Americans fight unfair practices from China.”

His comments echo those of other Biden officials, who have indicated they will continue some of Donald Trump’s sweeping economic policies toward China, though they have so far omitted details.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States was “ready to use the full range of tools” to tackle actions such as “the dumping of products, the erection of trade barriers and the ‘granting illegal subsidies to companies’.

Raimondo and his team will inherit numerous enforcement actions against Chinese tech companies. Specifically, the Trump administration instituted an export ban for Huawei Technologies Co. that requires U.S. companies to obtain government licenses before being allowed to sell U.S. technologies and intellectual property to the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant. .

Raimondo, when interviewed, did not specifically commit to keeping Huawei on the list of entities that require these licenses. She said she would consult on the matter and do an assessment based on national security.

‘Back door’

“We cannot allow the Chinese or really anyone to have a backdoor in our network and in any way compromise our national or economic security,” Raimondo also said on Tuesday. “I will use the bold toolbox at my disposal whenever possible to protect Americans and our network from Chinese interference or any kind of backdoor influence on our network – and that’s Huawei, ZTE or any other company, ”she said, referring. to Chinese ZTE Corp., another telecommunications equipment company.

Raimondo also said that “we need to invest in innovation and technology in our manufacturing sector”.

His stated goal of “offshoring” factory jobs to the United States echoes Trump, though his goal has proven elusive. Manufacturing jobs in the United States stood at 12.3 million in December, little change from four years earlier. Two decades ago, that figure exceeded 17 million.

Raimondo, 49, has held public office in her home state since 2011, when she was sworn in as state treasurer. Previously, she spent over a decade working in venture capital, most notably co-founding Point Judith Capital.

The Department of Commerce has various agencies, including the Census Bureau, which performs the decennial count and compiles economic data; the International Trade Administration, responsible for monitoring unfair global competition due to dumping and subsidies, as well as enforcing US trade laws; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, home of the National Weather Service; and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Raimondo was the national co-chair of Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.