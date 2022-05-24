Biden’s Tough Words

President Biden is a famously imprecise speaker. He sometimes makes statements that convey his emotions more than any specific policy views (like his declaration in March that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”).

Biden seemed to do it again yesterday. In response to a reporter’s question, he said that the US would take stronger military action to defend Taiwan against China than it has taken to help Ukraine fight Russia. If that were to happen, it could risk a broader war with China.

Biden may have been just committing another one of his gaffes. White House aides in the room when he said it — during a news conference in Tokyo, alongside Japan’s prime minister — were surprised, according to my colleague Zolan Kanno-Youngs, who was there. Afterward, the White House put out a statement claiming, implausibly, that Biden was restating US policy.

But there is reason to suspect that Biden’s remarks had some strategic intent, even if he didn’t mean exactly what he said. One sign is that Biden made similarly hawkish comments about Taiwan twice last year. “This is the third time Biden has said this. Good,” Matthew Kroenig of Georgetown University wrote yesterday. “Washington is helping Beijing to not miscalculate.”