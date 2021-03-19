Biden’s team stops Putin’s bizarre suggestion of live debate on ‘killer’ comments: ‘He’s pretty busy’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the Daily White House press conference on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

The White House Thursday postponed Vladimir Poutinethe request to hold a public debate with the president Joe biden on his “murderous” commentary on the Russian President, saying he is “quite busy”.

The war of words between the leaders of the two countries began after President Biden, in an interview with ABC News, called his Russian counterpart a “killer.” Mr Putin ignored these remarks, saying: “It takes someone to know one.”

Mr Putin also invited Mr Biden for a live debate.

“I just thought about it now,” he Told a journalist from Russian state television. “I want to suggest that President Biden continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it mostly live, as it’s called. Without any delay and directly in an open and direct discussion. It seems to me that it would be interesting for the Russian people and for the American people. “

But the White House press secretary quickly rejected the invitation, adding that Mr. Biden had “no regretsFor his previous remarks.

“We are convinced that we can continue to look for ways where there is mutual benefit,” said press secretary Jen Psaki. “- But the president is not going to hold back, clearly, when he has concerns, whether with words or actions.”

Earlier in an interview with ABC News, the US president was asked if he thought the Russian leader was “a killer.” Mr. Biden replied, “Yes, I do.”

Read more:

The comments sparked a strong backlash from Russia as Mr Putin took to state television to return Mr Biden’s comments. “We always see our own traits in other people and think they look like who we really are. And therefore, we evaluate [a person’s] activities and give feedback, ” he said.

The story continues

He further highlighted the American atomic bombing of Japan during World War II, as well as its history of Native American slavery and massacre, noting the painful legacies weighing on the United States.

“Otherwise, where would the Black Lives be?” [Matter] is the movement coming? He said, citing racial injustice and the murder of African Americans.

A Kremlin The spokesperson also rebuked the remarks of the US president and suggested that such comments were unprecedented in history. “This shows that he definitely does not want to establish relations with our country,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “And things will flow from it.”

The country also recalled its US ambassador in protest.