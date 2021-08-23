Biden’s special envoy urges North Korea to resume talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – US President Joe Biden’s special envoy to North Korea said on Monday he was ready to meet his North Korean counterparts “anywhere and anytime” so that he was discussing with South Korean officials the stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the North.

Sung Kim’s visit to Seoul comes amid declining expectations for a rapid resumption of talks and new tensions over ongoing US-South Korean military exercises. North Korea described the exercises as a repeat of an invasion and threatened unspecified countermeasures that would cause a “security crisis” for the United States and South Korea.

After meeting with senior South Korean diplomat Noh Kyu-duk, Kim reaffirmed that the Biden administration had no hostile intentions towards North Korea and that the joint exercises were routine and defensive in nature.

Kim and Noh told reporters they discussed extending humanitarian aid to North Korea and other possible ways to facilitate diplomacy. Kim also plans to meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who is also visiting Seoul.

“The United States has no hostile intent for (North Korea). The current combined military exercises are long-standing, routine and purely defensive in nature and support the security of our two countries, ”Kim said. “I continue to be ready to meet my North Korean counterpart anywhere and anytime.”

Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed in 2019 when the Americans rejected the request of the North for a major relaxation of economic sanctions in exchange for a reduction in its nuclear capacities.

Kim has since pledged to strengthen his country’s nuclear deterrence while urging his people to remain resilient in a struggle for economic independence in the face of American pressure. His government has so far rejected openings for talks by the Biden administration, demanding that Washington first abandon its “hostile” policies.

The atmosphere for dialogue deteriorated further this month when Kim’s powerful sister issued a statement claiming that the joint exercises were “the strongest expression of the hostile United States policy” towards Korea. North and that the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities.

The United States and South Korea are conducting a nine-day joint military exercise that began last Monday and which the Seoul Department of Defense says is primarily computer-simulated and does not involve field training live. There has been no known missile test by North Korea since the exercises began, although South Korean military officials said the North is currently holding its own summer exercises.

North Korea has long bristled with US-Korean military exercises and often responds with its own weapons demonstrations. In recent years, allies have canceled or reduced some of their joint training exercises to provide space for diplomacy or due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some analysts believe that the recent threat from North Korea could signal a resumption of its weapons testing. North Korea ended a year-long hiatus in ballistic testing in March by firing two short-range missiles into the sea, continuing the tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring the Washington’s response and wresting concessions.

There have been no known test launches since then, as Kim has focused national efforts on tackling the coronavirus and rescuing a shattered economy still damaged by pandemic border closures and food shortages.