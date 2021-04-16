Biden’s Russian sanctions likely won’t do much

Despite bold speech from senior administration officials, there is no reason to believe that the Russia sanctions package announced by President Biden on Thursday will do anything to change the behavior or calculation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Why is this important: While it is true that certain elements of the package – namely the targeting of Russia’s sovereign debt – represent significant punitive measures against Moscow, this leaves a lot of leeway for the Russian president.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the action, telling reporters: “We can’t predict what the impact will be, but we always believe that when there is unacceptable behavior, we should put consequences in place. “

Between the lines: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had known and dealt with Putin for years while leading Exxon Mobil, used to tell his colleagues that sanctions did little to deter the Russian leader.

It is difficult to argue against Tillerson’s case.

The United States and its international allies have imposed some form of sanctions against Russia every year since 2014, when Putin’s “little green men” first appeared in Ukraine.

Since then, Russia has continued to occupy Crimea and eastern Ukraine; supported the brutal Assad regime in Syria; hacked into US elections and other Western elections; protests crushed at home; and attempted to assassinate dissidents on foreign soil, among others.

Yes, but: Where Thursday’s sanctions innovate is in the cyber domain.

The US government has officially accused the Russian foreign intelligence service of the SolarWinds hack and has identified its collaborators thoroughly, as German security expert Thomas Rid notes in an illuminating Twitter. thread.

And the ban on US banks buying Russian government bonds directly could create a “wider cooling effect” that will weaken the ruble and have negative implications for inflation and economic growth, a senior said. responsible for administration.

But the ability for investors to continue buying Russian bonds in the secondary market lessens the overall effect of the restrictions – reflecting Biden’s willingness to send a clear message to the Russians without going too far.

What is missing: In particular, Biden did not announce sanctions against Nord Stream 2, a near-complete Russian-German gas pipeline that will bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas directly to the European Union.

On Thursday, Biden described Nord Stream 2 as a complicated issue that remains “an issue at stake” and that he opposes the pipeline. The reality is that no one expected him to sanction an ally – Germany – which is the type of action that might actually prevent the pipeline from being completed.

What they say: “The Ukrainians have not received any assurances from Washington that all possible measures will be taken to prevent the construction of the pipeline,” a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios.

