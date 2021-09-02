Bidens’ Revenge: Fueling the Madness of Militarism in Afghanistan

SAN FRANCISCO, Sep 02 (IPS) – Joe Biden made a touching sound sample a few days ago when he was talking from the White House just after suicide bombers killed 13 American soldiers and 170 Afghans at an airport in Kabul: We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.

But the President’s Promise was a prelude to another episode of what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the madness of militarism”. The United States quickly followed through on Biden’s wish with a drone strike in the Afghan province of Nangarhar that the Pentagon said killed two “high profile” ISIS-K targets.

Speaking to the media with standard assurance, an Army General used artful wording to to announce: “We know that there are no civilian casualties. »But news report spoke of some deaths among civilians. And the worst would soon happen. Another US drone attack – this time near Kabul airport – on Sunday led to reliable reports that children were among the dead. The Washington Post reported On Monday, family members said the US drone strike “killed 10 civilians in Kabul, including several young children.”

According to a neighbor who witnessed the attack, the newspaper added, “the dead were all from a single extended family who emerged from a car into their modest driveway when the strike struck a nearby vehicle.” The words Biden used last Thursday night, vowing revenge, could reach surviving Afghan relatives and their supporters: “We will not forgive. We won’t forget. ”And maybe even,“ We’ll hunt you down and make you pay. ”The cycles of revenge never end, and they have continued to fuel America’s endless war – like a kind of perpetual emotional machine – in the name of the fight against terrorism. It is a pattern that has reproduced itself countless times in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere for two decades. And it should not be a mystery that the American war created even more “enemy” fighters. But neither the American mass media nor official Washington cares much about the kind of rational warning that retired United States Army General William Odom offered in an interview with C-SPAN in 2002: “Terrorism is not an enemy. It cannot be defeated. It is a tactic. It is about as reasonable to say that we declare the war against the nightly attacks and that we hope to win this war. won the war on terrorism. Under another name, the “war on terror” has become – for the White House, the Pentagon, and Congress – political authorization to kill and displace people on a large scale in at least eight countries, rarely seen, let alone understood.

Whatever the intention, the result carnage often included many civilians. The names and faces of the dead and wounded very rarely reach those who sign the orders and appropriate the funds. Amid his administration’s botched planning for the withdrawal, corporate media was denounce Biden for his wise decision to finally withdraw the US military from Afghanistan. There is no doubt that Biden is hoping to appease Washington’s portable press warriors with drone strikes and other displays of air power. But the past 20 years have shown that you cannot stop terrorism on the ground by terrorizing people from the air. Sooner or later what happens comes back.

Norman Solomon is the National Director of RootsAction.org and author of numerous books, including War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death. He was a delegate for Bernie Sanders of California at the 2016 and 2020 Democratic National Conventions. Solomon is the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram