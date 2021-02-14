Biden’s pick for Iranian envoy resuscitates bitter debate over nuclear deal

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden had managed to get his foreign policy team together with remarkably few problems – until last week. His choices to head state and defense departments and to occupy high-level intelligence positions have generated little controversy and almost no Republican opposition.

But a political crossfire erupted when the Biden administration announced the selection of Robert Malley to be its envoy to Iran. The choice of longtime diplomat and conflict mediator Malley instantly resuscitated a bitter debate in Washington over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal repealed by President Donald Trump and whether to restore it. It also ignited sensitive Israel politics and, for good measure, served as a test for progressive influence in Biden’s new foreign policy team.

As Benjamin J. Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama joked, “Rob is an agent for everything.”

Sign up for the New York Times newsletter The Morning

Although in recent days he has been accused of having dangerous views on the Middle East, Malley, 57, may seem an unlikely source of controversy. A soft-spoken Rhodes scholar with a law degree from Harvard, he spent years as a diligent staff assistant in the White Houses of Clinton and Obama, where he was widely admired as a scholarly student of the Middle East, with a formidable and unmatched understanding. personal relationships with its most important players.

But Malley, the son of an Arab Jewish left, is a well-known advocate of engaging with groups and governments – including, over the years, Hamas, Hezbollah, and President Bashar Assad of Syria – widely considered enemies of the United States and Israel and, by some, morally forbidden to contact. For his detractors, he is too suspicious of American power and too compassionate of foreign actors, including Iran and the Palestinians who have deep disputes with the West.

As Biden’s spokesperson for Iran, responsible for keeping its expanding nuclear program under control, these critics fear Malley will push for a new deal with Tehran that will give too much to its clerical leaders in the name of reconciliation. When news of his appointment first appeared in the media, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Condemned “radicals like Malley” who, he said, have “a long history of sympathy. for the Iranian regime “and” an animosity towards Israel. “

The story continues

Other opponents of the negotiations with Iran have expressed their concern in more moderate terms. “The appointment of Rob Malley may be a clear indication that the Biden administration is prioritizing a return to the JCPOA rather than a policy of deploying American power to secure a more compressive and permanent deal,” said Mark Dubowitz , CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he has long opposed. “Malley doesn’t believe in American power,” he added.

Defenders for Malley, whose position does not require Senate confirmation, say he has become a convenient target for an opening salvo from the American and Israeli right wing intended to warn the Biden administration not to try too hard to work with Iran on another nuclear deal like the 2015 accord that has become one of the fiercest foreign policy battles of the Obama years.

“Most of Rob’s judgments come from people who don’t know him and who choose to believe that he has no conception of American national interests, and that it’s about trying at all costs to find a way to be reconciled with our enemies ”. said Aaron David Miller, a Middle East peace negotiator under several presidents who has worked with and is close to Malley.

Much on the right is suspected that Malley inherited too much political sensibility from his father, Simon Malley, a Jewish journalist of Egyptian descent and “Arab nationalist of the fiercely secular and anti-Zionist genre,” as the younger Malley did. put in a 2008 lecture. It was his father who “piqued in me an interest in his part of the world,” he says.

The elder Malley acquired three different names and nine nationalities – including an honorary Palestinian – during a life of anti-colonial crusade in which he founded six different magazines. “A man of dogma and belief, he never felt comfortable surrounded by shades or shades of gray,” Malley said of his father.

Friends of Malley say the opposite is true of the son – that he relishes complexity and nuance while avoiding the kind of ideological worldviews he’s accused of.

But many conservatives and some centrist Democrats have been suspicious of him since he followed a stint as a Middle East peace negotiator in the Clinton administration by co-writing a 2001 essay in which he broke with a Washington consensus that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was only blamed for the failure of the US-brokered peace talks with Israel at Camp David.

While the extent to which Malley blamed Israel for the talks’ failure is often exaggerated, the essay showed his willingness to challenge Washington’s conventional wisdom on the roots of foreign policy dilemmas and received notions of justice. American.

At the 2008 conference, Malley lamented that the United States has often acted abroad in “destructive” ways, saying it “anoints shortlisted leaders, misinterprets local dynamics, misinterprets power struggles. locals, abuse their power, misjudge the toxicity of their embrace, encourage confrontation, export political models and play with sectarian genius. While this view has become much more mainstream, especially after the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the ill-fated US interventions in places like Libya and Somalia, it still arouses resentment in Washington.

That same year, Obama’s presidential campaign abandoned Malley as a foreign policy adviser after an outcry over reports he had met with members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which the United States and Israel consider an organization. terrorist. Malley, who then worked at the International Crisis Group, a thank-you-think conflict mediator, did not apologize for the contacts, saying they were vital to his work and not secret.

Malley eventually joined the Obama administration as a senior official for Middle Eastern affairs, becoming the White House’s chief negotiator, alongside Secretary of State John Kerry, for the 2015 nuclear deal. with Tehran and several other countries that capped Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Obama then gave Malley the responsibility of coordinating the US campaign against the Islamic State group.

After Cotton’s tweets and disturbing, often anonymous reviews in Israeli media, many Democrats have come to Malley’s defense, seeing a crucial test against the reflexes of a foreign policy establishment they see as too hawkish.

“Those who accuse Malley of sympathy for the Islamic Republic have no understanding – or interest in – true diplomacy, which requires a balanced understanding of the other side’s motives and knowledge that can only be acquired through dialogue. “Said a statement. in support of Malley’s appointment signed by dozens of foreign policy professionals.

As progressives call for a more humble American foreign policy, they see Malley as a valuable ally.

Malley argued that the United States places too much weight on the effect of foreign aid and sanctions, and underestimates the role of ideology and religious faith in the decisions of militant groups and revolutionary leaders. Iranian Shiites.

Miller said that regardless of Malley’s opinion, he would not be in politics himself and that critics were using him to indirectly pressure Biden and his new secretary of state, Antony Blinken, both centrists. largely trusting Israel’s security establishment.

He’s also not likely to disagree with his new boss: Malley and Blinken attended school together in Paris as a teenager and have remained friends. (Malley was born in New York City, where his US-born mother went on to work for the United Nations before the family moved to Paris at the age of 6.)

In opposition to Malley’s nomination, Rhodes sees the alarm bells among critics of Obama’s nuclear deal that he is sure to be reinstated.

“He’s not the kind of person you name just to have an envoy flying around, piling up more sanctions,” said Rhodes, who signed the statement of support for Malley. “Rob Malley’s appointment suggests that we want to strike a deal.”

Progressive Democrats who see Malley as an ally were happy that Biden didn’t back down under the pressure and made the nomination. But after watching Biden assemble a mostly centrist foreign policy team, they are eager to see more of their own jobs win.

They are now preparing for a potential political battle over an expected State Department job for Matthew Duss, former senior foreign policy adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Duss sympathetically wrote about the plight of the Palestinians, leading some conservative activists and the media to label him “anti-Israel.”

In his early days as Biden, Malley embarked on a sort of listening tour, consulting members of Congress and allies in Europe, Israel and among the Arab Gulf states.

If direct talks with Tehran are to resume, he is also likely to resume dialogue with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, whom he knows well for negotiating the Obama-era deal.

A report on the Iran nuclear deal released last month by the International Crisis Group, shortly before Malley left for the Biden administration, recommended that the US and Iran move quickly to revive the deal nuclear through reciprocal measures.

And in language echoing Malley’s long-standing approach to conflict resolution, the report suggested that the two countries then seek “opportunities for cooperative, rather than adversarial, engagement on matters of mutual interest. “.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company