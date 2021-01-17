Biden’s new chief of staff warns the virus death toll will hit 500,000 by the end of February.

Officials in the new Biden administration have prepared the country for persistent hardship in the days following the inauguration, with the president-elect taking control of a struggling economy and a coronavirus outbreak in less than three days.

Ron KlainPresident-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s new chief of staff had poor predictions for the course of the coronavirus epidemic in the new administration’s first weeks, predicting that half a million Americans would be dead from the coronavirus by the end of February. The current balance is around 400,000.

“The virus will get worse before it gets better,” Klain said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union”. “People who contract the virus today will start to get sick next month, which will increase the death toll by the end of February or even March, so it will take some time to reverse the trend.”

The average number of daily deaths from the virus in the United States has risen to well spent 3000, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sounded the alarm on a rapid, much more contagious spread coronavirus variant this officials’ project will become the main source of infection in the country by March, potentially fueling a new wave of cases and deaths.