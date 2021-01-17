Biden’s new chief of staff warns the virus death toll will hit 500,000 by the end of February.
Officials in the new Biden administration have prepared the country for persistent hardship in the days following the inauguration, with the president-elect taking control of a struggling economy and a coronavirus outbreak in less than three days.
Ron KlainPresident-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s new chief of staff had poor predictions for the course of the coronavirus epidemic in the new administration’s first weeks, predicting that half a million Americans would be dead from the coronavirus by the end of February. The current balance is around 400,000.
“The virus will get worse before it gets better,” Klain said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union”. “People who contract the virus today will start to get sick next month, which will increase the death toll by the end of February or even March, so it will take some time to reverse the trend.”
The average number of daily deaths from the virus in the United States has risen to well spent 3000, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sounded the alarm on a rapid, much more contagious spread coronavirus variant this officials’ project will become the main source of infection in the country by March, potentially fueling a new wave of cases and deaths.
Mr Klain, in his comments on states’ disappointment that a reserve of additional vaccines the Trump administration had promised to release did not exist, said his team “was inheriting a huge mess” in terms of vaccine production and distribution.
“But we have a plan to fix it,” Mr. Klain said, alluding to a federal vaccination campaign Mr. Biden announced Friday. “We think there are things we can do to speed up the delivery of this vaccine.”
He was particularly critical of the way President Trump handled the Coronavirus pandemic, having served as “Ebola Czar” under President Barack Obama during an outbreak of the deadly disease during his second term. A video of Mr. Klain speaking to Mr. Trump about the pandemic was widely seen during the campaign.
Last week, Trump administration officials urged states to relax eligibility criteria and start vaccinating all Americans 65 and over. Some states, including New York City, moved quickly to comply, which sparked renewed interest – and confusion – as thousands of newly eligible people sought appointments to get their shots.
But there was no stockpile of additional vaccine doses awaiting distribution in those states, it turned out – only the amounts already promised, with much to be given as a second dose to people who had already received. their first doses.
Dr Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that he, too, had tried to sort out the confusion over the number of doses held by the federal government and their destination.
“I think there was just a misunderstanding,” Dr. Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “When the doses were released, an equal amount was kept to ensure that if there was a problem in the flow of supply, the people who received their first doses would clearly receive their second doses,” he said.
Once it was clear that vaccine production would be reliable, he added, “the decision was made, instead of giving just enough for the first dose and withholding for the second dose, that as soon as they got the available doses they would give it away because now they would be confident in the next amount they would receive. “
Brian Deese, the new head of the National Economic Council, also stressed the urgency of passing a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package that Biden’s incoming administration unveiled last week to help with the recovery effort, indicating data suggesting growing unemployment and that more and more Americans are hungry.
“The truth is we are at a very precarious time,” Deese said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday”. “We have an acute economic crisis and a human crisis, and we need decisive action.”
