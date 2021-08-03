Biden’s miscalculation on Iran

Ebrahim Raisi and President Biden. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

Iran officially has an elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, who will be sworn in on Thursday. Raisi replaces the outgoing president Hassan Rouhani, a first moderate elected in 2013 to succeed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the hard line that first caught the attention of many Americans in 2007. That’s when he spoke to Columbia University, expressing skepticism about the history of the Holocaust and insisting that Iran does not have “homosexuals”. On the scale from Rouhani to Ahmadinejad, Raisi is closer to the latter.

His distance from Rouhani is particularly important when it comes to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal. Rouhani presided over the creation of the agreement during the Obama administration and tried to negotiate with the Trump and Biden administrations to restore US participation in the pact following the withdrawal of President Donald Trump in 2018. Raisi – who is personally sanctioned by Washington for his alleged involvement in the execution of thousands of political prisoners at the end 1980s – says he’ll trade too, but he’s should be relatively uncompromising.

None of this is news for President Biden and his team. Raisi was elected in June in a race generally thought be designed for his victory. This administration knew that Raisi was coming. So why did they wait? Why didn’t they join the Iran deal when Rouhani was the man across the table?

Restoring the JCPOA was a key promise of the Biden campaign, and the administration’s dragging its feet has likely made it more difficult, if not impossible, to fulfill. Immediately after Biden’s inauguration, the Rouhani government proposed a simultaneous Iran-US return to JCPOA compliance, a way for both governments to secure diplomatic victory while saving face. Biden refused. Does he imagine that Raisi will be just as accommodating?

There’s another way Biden’s delay on this issue is unfortunate. I don’t mean to be simplistic here, but the elections in Iran are much faster than ours. The list of approved candidates has been published at the end of May – months after Biden rejected the simultaneous return plan. It would be naive to think that US-Iranian relations were the only factor in Raisi’s selection, but it would also be naive to think that they were irrelevant. If moderate Rouhani could have restored the deal in February, would a hardline supporter like Raisi have been the frontrunner in May? We can never say for sure, but we can be sure that diplomacy will be more difficult in the future.

The story continues

You may also like

Israeli data suggests infected and vaccinated individuals are unlikely to spread COVID-19

How sociology shows that “political decision-makers are completely wrong about the refusal of vaccines”

Why Tom Brady’s ‘soft’ Trump roast in Biden’s White House was actually ‘deeply vicious’