Biden’s military review leaves troops where they are, for now
WASHINGTON – Pentagon officials on Monday announced the results of a nearly one-year review of the country’s military presence abroad, but the recommendation included little change in the positioning of U.S. troops.
The report, billed as a “Global Posture Review,” aimed to determine how best to deploy U.S. troops and weapons around the world, especially given the administration’s oft-stated intention to shift attention. American military towards the power struggle with a rising China and far from decades of conflict in the Middle East and South Asia.
In fact, the most significant change in the unclassified portion of the review appears to be the improvements to aerodromes in the Asia-Pacific region. The Pentagon will also make infrastructure improvements at bases in Guam, Defense Department officials said.
The Biden administration announced in September that it had formed a new partnership with Australia and Britain to deepen cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the deal, which followed secret deliberations between the three countries, Australia abandoned a contract with France to purchase diesel submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines with the aid from the United States and Great Britain. The United States is also expected to send more deployments to Australia.
But the review, ordered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in March, bypasses a decision on what to do about troop numbers in Africa, particularly Somalia, following President Donald J. Trump’s decision to withdraw last year.
A defense official said the administration will continue to work to determine the number of troops for East Africa. The move has taken on new significance as Ethiopia descends into civil war and Islamic extremist group Al Shabab continues to attack Somalia.
Meanwhile, in West Africa, the Biden administration has promised France it will step up the country’s counterterrorism efforts, including possibly sending additional reconnaissance planes and drones to an airfield in $ 110 million that the United States built in the desert near Agadez, Niger.
Mara Karlin, a political official in the Department of Defense, told a press conference Monday at the Pentagon that the presence of troops in Africa would be “of appropriate scope” to monitor terrorist threats across the continent.
The review is also not clear on what President Biden plans to do to counter Russian aggression on the border with Ukraine, where Moscow has deployed troops for the second time this year, raising fears of an incursion. military. In April, in what was seen as a message to Moscow, Mr Austin announced that the United States would increase its military presence in Germany by about 500 people and scuttle plans introduced under Mr Trump for a reduction important troops in Europe.
Ms Karlin cited the “disturbing behavior” of Russian President Vladimir V. Putin and expressed “deep concern over what appear to be truly unnecessary movements in the European theater”, in another reference to the movement of Russian troops towards the Ukrainian border.
