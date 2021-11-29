Biden’s military review leaves troops where they are, for now

WASHINGTON – Pentagon officials on Monday announced the results of a nearly one-year review of the country’s military presence abroad, but the recommendation included little change in the positioning of U.S. troops.

The report, billed as a “Global Posture Review,” aimed to determine how best to deploy U.S. troops and weapons around the world, especially given the administration’s oft-stated intention to shift attention. American military towards the power struggle with a rising China and far from decades of conflict in the Middle East and South Asia.

In fact, the most significant change in the unclassified portion of the review appears to be the improvements to aerodromes in the Asia-Pacific region. The Pentagon will also make infrastructure improvements at bases in Guam, Defense Department officials said.

The Biden administration announced in September that it had formed a new partnership with Australia and Britain to deepen cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Under the deal, which followed secret deliberations between the three countries, Australia abandoned a contract with France to purchase diesel submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines with the aid from the United States and Great Britain. The United States is also expected to send more deployments to Australia.