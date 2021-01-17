Biden’s long political evolution leads to his biggest test

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has gone through half a century in American politics, positioning himself relentlessly at the heart of the Democratic Party.

Wherever that center of power has shifted, there has been Biden, whether as a young senator who opposed the court ruling in school integration cases or as the future 46th president presents an agenda to the height of Franklin D’s New Deal. Johnson’s Big Company.

The common thread of this evolution is that Biden still presents himself as an institutionalist – a generalist liberal but also a pragmatist who always insists that good governance depends on compromise and consensus.

Biden’s central political identity now faces ultimate trial.

On Wednesday, the 78-year-old president-elect will inherit the stewardship of a nation torn apart by a pandemic, seismic cultural cracks and a base from an opposition party that sees him as illegitimate, to the point even that supporters of President Donald Trump violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 as Congress convened to certify Biden’s victory.

Biden’s response follows two paths: defending the fabric of society and government institutions that Trump’s tenure has emphasized, and calling for sweeping legislative action. His agenda includes a $ 1.9 trillion initial response to the pandemic, as well as overhaul proposals for healthcare, taxation, infrastructure, education, criminal justice, the energy grid and climate policy.

“A message of unity. A message to get things done, ”said Ron Klain, his new White House chief of staff, on CNN’s“ State of the Union ”on Sunday.

The first approach, rooted in Biden’s election promise to “restore the soul of the nation,” garnered a record 81 million votes in the election. In his victory speech on November 7, Biden called this coalition “the largest and most diverse in history” and presented it as proof that Americans are ready to “turn down the heat” and ” cure”.

Biden’s second political approach, however, still faces a hyperpartisan era and a tightly divided Congress.

The outcome will determine the scope of Biden’s presidency and further test the politician’s ability to move forward and cope with events.

“We can’t claim to want to heal the nation if what people mean is just to have the right tone and be able to congratulate themselves,” said Reverend William Barber, a leading social justice advocate who has personally pushed Biden to put the marginalized and the poor of all races first.

“The real healing of the nation,” Barber said, “has to be faced with the disease in the body of the nation caused by politics, by racism, by politics.

Activists like Barber are just one of the many flanks surrounding Biden.

Republicans are clear they will not passively ratify Biden’s responses to the pandemic or the deep-rooted issues that preceded it: institutional racism, widening wealth gaps, the climate crisis. The Democratic Party also doesn’t walk at the same pace, as progressives, liberals and moderates, more than details.

“I wouldn’t expect big, sweeping changes,” said Michael Steel, once a senior assistant to former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.

Democrats will control a 50-50 Senate with the decisive vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as president. But the chamber’s 60-vote obstruction threshold for major legislation remains. Biden’s longtime friend, California Representative Nancy Pelosi, is the Speaker of the House, but chairs a small Democratic majority and little margin for error.

Harris framed the issues on Sunday, telling “CBS Sunday Morning” that the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising “was a revelation of the vulnerability of our democracy.”

John Anzalone, Biden’s campaign pollster, noted in a recent interview that Biden won with a post covering the ideology. Some voters “may not believe in his policies. But they believe in him, ”Anzalone said. “They believe in his compassion and they believe, quite frankly, in his leadership skills.”

Anzalone loosely compared Biden’s appeal to Ronald Reagan’s. Reagan was a hero of the conservative movement, but he won the support of a wide range of “Reagan Democrats” to win the presidency in 1980 amid economic and international instability. By extension, Reagan could count on the support or at least the good faith of many Democrats on Capitol Hill, including then-President Tip O’Neill, D-Mass.

“The analogy somehow fails when you ask who the Tip O’Neills are for Republicans at this point?” Anzalone recognized. But, he said, Biden “isn’t opposed to big fights.”

Biden projects confidence independently, in part, his relatives say, due to his long tenure in Washington now backed by the presidential megaphone.

“Part of the president’s job is to champion the cause of the American people and persuade them of the right course to take,” said Stef Feldman, political director of Biden’s campaign.

Through this lens, it becomes less surprising to see the politician who joined Republicans in the mid-1990s in pushing for a balanced budget now declares that emergency spending measured by the trillion is “more urgent than ever” or even ” including deficit spending ”.

It was a similar course for Biden as he grew older from a young senator in a room still filled with old guard segregationists to become the trusted lieutenant of the country’s first black president. The President of the Senate Judiciary, who in 1991 led an all-male panel in Supreme Court confirmation hearings into sexual harassment allegations, turned the widespread experience into invitations for the committee to sit its first democratic women.

The Catholic politician who for decades recognized his struggle for abortion policy flouted the teachings of the Church as vice president by announcing his support for same-sex marriage in front of most other elected Democrats, including Obama , apparently more socially progressive. And during the 2020 campaign, even as Biden started to the left of Obama and 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton, he went further to the left on healthcare, tuition aid and climate policy. .

While Biden’s aides argue his changes do not involve changes in principle or core values, some other observers say the point is moot. The question, said Maurice Mitchell, who heads the Progressive Working Families Party, is simply whether Biden will continue to evolve and leverage his political capital both for post-Trump stability and for big political victories.

“We can’t control people’s beliefs, but we can change the politics of the possible,” Mitchell said, noting that Johnson signed basic civil rights laws less than a decade after he rescinded measures as a majority leader in the Senate.

Barber, the minister, pointed to other historical figures that Biden sometimes mentioned during his campaign: Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Both, Barber noted, were savvy, if not ruthless, politicians who only achieved their greatest achievements after winning the country’s highest office – and they did so against vicious opposition and for periods of time. existential national threats.

“There is a good track record in our history that there are times in this country that can and have made great strides forward,” Barber said. “And many times it was right after great pain. Motion and timing can cause leaders – presidents, senators, members of Congress – to be much taller than they even anticipated or imagined.