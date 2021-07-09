Biden’s latest executive orders are the most aggressive climate change gestures of all presidents

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed sweeping executive orders to compel the federal government to plan for and respond to the urgent threat of global warming, setting out his historic vision for how the United States can once again become a world leader in the world. weather.

These measures will end new fossil fuel leases on public lands, stimulate the development and conservation of renewable energy, as well as create new government offices and interagency groups to prioritize job creation, elimination pollution and environmental justice.

Since taking office last week, Biden and his cabinet candidates have repeatedly said tackling the climate crisis is one of their top priorities. With these new actions, Biden details how he plans to get there by putting the federal government at the center of the response.

“The United States and the world are facing a deep climate crisis,” the main Executive Decree Biden signed said. “We have a limited time to continue our actions at home and abroad to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of this crisis and to seize the opportunity presented by the fight against climate change.”

Biden’s early climate action is in stark contrast to the actions of former President Donald Trump, which included immediately removing climate change from the White House website, thwarting climate action and using his executive power to spur development of the oil, gas and coal.

Biden’s day one climate actions were a direct response to Trump, including asking his staff to review more than 100 anti-environmental rules issued by Trump and start the process for the country join the Paris climate agreement. But these new actions go far beyond canceling Trump’s actions or even restoring the climate initiatives first championed by former President Barack Obama.

“Today, it is clear that President Biden hears loud and clear the demands of our generation, understands the power of our movement and is serious about using executive power to deliver on campaign promises,” said Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise movement, in a statement.

As part of a new general executive order, Biden orders the Home Office to indefinitely suspend new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters “to the extent possible.” The ordinance does not specifically prohibit new coal leases and leaves fossil fuel leases on tribal lands to their discretion.

Additionally, Biden is leading a review of existing fossil fuel leases and development projects, and called on the Home Office to find ways to boost renewable energy projects, especially offshore wind, on the water and lands owned by the federal government.

The American Petroleum Institute, an oil and gas trade association, opposed the new restrictions. “Restricting the rental and development of natural gas and petroleum on federal lands and waters could threaten energy security, economic growth and well-paying US jobs in the United States.” Tweeted API.

While the ordinance will not impact the majority of the country’s oil and gas drilling and coal mining, which takes place on private land, it could still have a major climate impact. The extraction of fossil fuels on public lands between 2005 and 2014 accounted for about 25% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions during that period, according to a geological study from the United States. report.

A key element of executive decrees is the creation of new bureaus and committees focused on solving specific climate issues and goals. In addition to the formal creation of a new White House Office for Domestic Climate Policy, directed by Gina McCarthy, a former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Biden on Wednesday established a national climate task force that leads members of agencies and departments “to enable a whole-of-government approach to tackling the climate crisis,” according to a memo by the White House.

Biden is also creating a Civilian Climate Corps initiative designed to create new jobs in conservation, an interagency working group on coal and power plant communities and economic revitalization to undertake projects that reduce pollution of infrastructure. existing and discontinued fossil fuels, as well as a The White House Interagency Environmental Justice Council and the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council to strengthen environmental justice oversight and enforcement.

Few details have been provided on exactly who will lead the many new efforts, the amount of funding they will receive, or the timelines to achieve these bold goals.

In most cases, Biden’s actions follow through on his climate campaign promises, such as a pledge to set aside 30% of public land and water for conservation by 2030 and to have an international climate summit. in its first 100 days – one will be on Earth Day. , April 22, 2021.

“The past four years have been a binge eating on our public lands and waters, and this moratorium is the right way to begin our late transition to a more sustainable economy,” said Representative Raúl Grijalva, Democrat of Arizona and Speaker of the House. Natural Resources Committee. Last year, Grijalva co-sponsored the Ocean-Based Climate Solutions Act of 2020, which also supports the 30% conservation target. He said Congress will now move forward with the bill.

“The stakes of climate change simply could not be higher than they are now,” John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“The convening of this summit is essential to ensure that 2021 will be the year that makes up for lost time of the past four years,” he added, referring to the next climate meeting. “The world will measure us by what we can do here at home. “

Additionally, McCarthy said on Wednesday that the United States plans to release its updated climate commitment to the Paris climate agreement ahead of the April summit.

As part of a separate memorandum on scientific integrity, Biden reinstates the science advisory committees dissolved under Trump. Separately, it also revives the Presidential Council of Science and Technology Advisors.