Biden’s healthcare moves
Hello. Biden’s health measures underscore how little Trump has done to sabotage Obamacare.
Obamacare has endured a trying first decade of existence. Its launch was notoriously awkward. It was unpopular in his early years. He narrowly escaped repeal at once The Supreme Court and in Congress.
But the law – adopted in 2010 and more officially known as the Affordable Care Act – has survived. It’s more than survived, in fact. It now stands as a monument to a particular theory of progressive legislation: When the government adopts a new benefit that makes life easier for millions of people, the program tends to stick around. This describes Universal High School, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and now Obamacare.
President Biden signed yesterday a set of executive actions on health care, and many experts have described them as measures to reverse Donald Trump’s attempted sabotage of the law. What they are. But the modest reach of the actions is also a reminder of just how little Trump has done to undermine the law.
The number of Americans without health insurance stood up during the Trump presidency, because of his attempts to lower the law. His administration did little to publicize Obamacare’s policies and weakened some of its provisions, such as protections for people with certain medical conditions. But this increase in the number of uninsured people only reversed a small part of the drop caused by Obamacare.
Even after Trump, an estimated 20 million more Americans have health insurance today largely because of Obamacare. Others have better benefits – like maternity care and drug treatment – or face lower costs.
What Biden did yesterday
Biden’s orders still matter, because Trump’s actions mattered.
Biden will try to strengthen protections for people with health problems. It will also create a new three-month registration period for Obamacare, from next month, was partly aimed at people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The most recent registration period was in the fall.
Perhaps most importantly, the Biden administration plans to strongly promote the registration period, through advertisements, emails and other outreach activities, according to my colleague Margot Sanger-Katz, who has covered Obamacare for most of its existence. “The people at Biden think the people at Trump messed up the regular registration period,” Margot told me.
By the end of Trump’s presidency, the uninsured rate likely increased almost 10 percent, up from 8.6% in the last year of the Obama administration. With executive action, Biden might be able to reduce it to around 8% over the next four years, according to my reports.
The bigger question is whether Biden can persuade Congress to pass a new law that goes beyond Obamacare, by making the cover cheaper for more people. Otherwise, at least 25 million Americans will likely remain uninsured.
“There are still millions of poor and uninsured Americans States that have not developed Medicaid“Says Margot,” and the millions of middle-class Americans who find Obamacare insurance unaffordable. “
The big picture: “The Affordable Care Act is a very flawed, painfully compromised and woefully incomplete attempt to establish a fundamental right that already exists… in all other developed countries,” writes Jonathan Cohn, another long-term health care journalist. dated. “The Ten Years War”, a book to be published. “It is also the most ambitious and important national legislation to be passed in half a century.”
Morning readings
Modern love: It’s a good time find love about online multiplayer role-playing games.
From the review: How can adults reduce stress and increase parentage? Try therapeutic cry.
And with these Op-Docs you can bring Sundance into your living room.
Lives lived: Over a seven-decade career, Cicely Tyson broke new ground for black actors by refusing to take degrading roles. She won three Emmys, an Honorary Oscar, and at 88 she became the oldest person to win a Tony. She died at the age of 96.
When Christopher Little received the first three chapters of a boy wizard book in 1995, he initially rejected it. But his office manager insisted he give him a chance. Little became the literary agent who helped build an empire around Harry Potter. Little died at 79.
How to fix the Oscars
The first Oscars ceremony, on May 16, 1929, was 15 minutes and looked like a corporate banquet. Over the years, the ceremony has evolved into an hour-long show that you’ve probably watched at some point. Now some critics and the people of Hollywood are calling for further changes.
Some may even come into effect this year. The ceremony was postponed until the end of April due to the pandemic.
AO Scott, Times film critic, pleaded for a complete overhaul ceremony. Among his suggestions: broadening the award categories to create separate awards for genres like comedy, horror, and action, which are generally not considered a prestige cinema and are excluded from rewards.
He also recommends treating “Parasite,” winner of last year’s best shot, “not as an outlier but as a harbinger.” It was the first non-English film to win this award, and it “fulfilled the Oscar ideal” – a well-crafted film with something to say that stands the test of time – better than any. Mainstream Hollywood production for decades, he writes. So why not remove the best category of international features and make the best image an explicitly international category? Another idea: expand the voting pool for rewards by expansion of academy membership for more geographic, generational and cultural diversity.
Others have more immediate suggestions. During the pandemic, the actors nominated for the awards must stay at home and participate remotely, Peter Mehlman, a former “Seinfeld” writer, told the Times. “Don’t you think that accepting an Oscar on a couch with dogs and children could just humanize these people?” he said.
The Oscars buzz: Here are the films Critics and writers at The Times would be nominated for Best Picture, including “The Forty Year Old Version” “Sound of metal” and “Under the threat.”
What to cook
Smoked mozzarella, garlic béchamel and sautéed mushrooms sing that mushroom lasagna.
Art up close
One of the revolutionary artistic mediums of the 20th century? Collage, as evidenced by “Still life: the table” by the Spanish painter Juan Gris, made from newspaper, wallpaper and several other papers. Explore it here.
What to read
“Fake Accounts,” the debut novel by critic Lauren Oyler, follows a smart, irascible narrator who is too steeped in online life and social media. Read Parul Sehgal’s review.
What to listen to
Stream these 10 classical concerts in February.
Late at night
Late night hosts discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgian MP who approved QAnon.
Now is the time to play
The Spelling Bee pangrams of yesterday were cardigan and carding. Today’s puzzle is over – or you can To play online.
Here is Today’s Mini Crossword, and a clue: disorderly brawl (five letters).
Take the news quiz
What high-level government positions have never been occupied by a woman? What has Anthony Fauci endured in the past year? And what is happening in the photo above? Take this week’s news quiz, and see how you do compared to other Times readers.
