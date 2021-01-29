Biden’s healthcare moves

The number of Americans without health insurance stood up during the Trump presidency, because of his attempts to lower the law. His administration did little to publicize Obamacare’s policies and weakened some of its provisions, such as protections for people with certain medical conditions. But this increase in the number of uninsured people only reversed a small part of the drop caused by Obamacare.

Even after Trump, an estimated 20 million more Americans have health insurance today largely because of Obamacare. Others have better benefits – like maternity care and drug treatment – or face lower costs.

What Biden did yesterday

Biden’s orders still matter, because Trump’s actions mattered.

Biden will try to strengthen protections for people with health problems. It will also create a new three-month registration period for Obamacare, from next month, was partly aimed at people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. The most recent registration period was in the fall.

Perhaps most importantly, the Biden administration plans to strongly promote the registration period, through advertisements, emails and other outreach activities, according to my colleague Margot Sanger-Katz, who has covered Obamacare for most of its existence. “The people at Biden think the people at Trump messed up the regular registration period,” Margot told me.

By the end of Trump’s presidency, the uninsured rate likely increased almost 10 percent, up from 8.6% in the last year of the Obama administration. With executive action, Biden might be able to reduce it to around 8% over the next four years, according to my reports.