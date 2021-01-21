Biden’s first day

Towards the end of his inaugural speech President Biden yesterday cited six crises facing the United States: the virus, climate change, growing inequality, racism, America’s global position and an attack on truth and democracy.

“Each of these elements will be enough to challenge us in a profound way. But the point is, we are facing them all at the same time, ”Biden said. “We will be judged – you and I – by how we resolve these cascading crises of our time.”

For starters, Biden announced a longer list of executive actions for Day 1 – 17, in all – than any modern past president, as Michael Shear of The Times points out. The Biden administration is also asking Congress for legislation. But here’s our explanation of how the new president is trying to make immediate progress: