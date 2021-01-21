Biden’s first day
Hello. The Biden administration is starting to grapple with the six crises the new president described in his inaugural address.
Towards the end of his inaugural speech President Biden yesterday cited six crises facing the United States: the virus, climate change, growing inequality, racism, America’s global position and an attack on truth and democracy.
“Each of these elements will be enough to challenge us in a profound way. But the point is, we are facing them all at the same time, ”Biden said. “We will be judged – you and I – by how we resolve these cascading crises of our time.”
For starters, Biden announced a longer list of executive actions for Day 1 – 17, in all – than any modern past president, as Michael Shear of The Times points out. The Biden administration is also asking Congress for legislation. But here’s our explanation of how the new president is trying to make immediate progress:
The virus
Biden signed a decree yesterday requiring masks where it has the power to do so – in federal buildings, for example – as well as a separate ordinance creating a position in the White House to improve the government’s response to the virus.
He also made it clear that he was ending the Trump administration’s hostility to global cooperation by end the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization. Biden sends Dr.Anthony Fauci to the group’s meeting today as head of the U.S. delegation. “It’s an interconnected world,” says my colleague Apoorva Mandavilli. To successfully fight the virus, “we have to coordinate with other countries.”
Biden is also asking Americans to wear masks for the next 100 days. A question he has yet to answer: How will he persuade more Republican voters – many of whom are skeptical of masks – to wear them?
Climate change
Biden signed two decrees on the climate – one that re-commits the United States to the Paris climate agreement and another that reverses Donald Trump’s hostility to environmental regulations. “No president has brought so many people to the start of an administration to work on climate change,” said Lisa Friedman, who covers climate policy.
However, these actions are only the first steps, Nathaniel Keohane of the Environmental Defense Fund told me. Reversing Trump’s actions is important, he added, but the world needs more ambitious measures to reduce the use of greenhouse gases that cause so much damage.
Inequalities and racism
Biden’s biggest attempts to reduce economic and racial inequality will require legislation from Congress. But he took a few steps yesterday.
He extended the moratoriums on evictions and student loan payments that the Trump administration put in place. He also ordered federal agencies to eliminate unequal racial policies. “We have great evidence from economists that removing barriers to the advancement of men of color and women of all races has fueled tremendous amounts of growth in the United States in recent decades,” Jim said. Tankersley of The Times.
Biden too sought to overturn several of Trump’s anti-immigration policies. Steps taken include refocusing deportation efforts on undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States. “Trump, on the other hand, ruled that everyone in the country should be illegally arrested and deported,” Miriam Jordan, who covers immigration for The Times, told me.
Democracy, Truth, and America’s Role in the World
In his speech, Biden repeatedly stressed the importance of truth and included a veiled but obvious reference to Trump in criticizing “lies told for power and for profit.” And during his first White House briefing last night, Jen Psaki, Biden press officer, said, “There will be times when we disagree … but we have a common goal, which is to share accurate information with the American people.”
Biden signaled his emphasis on diplomacy by adopting the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization. Another big step forward in improving the image of the United States in the world has been its immediate repeal of a Trump signing policy: the so-called travel ban for Muslims. He had banned nearly all passport holders from several Muslim-majority countries – including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen – from entering the United States.
