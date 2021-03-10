World
Biden’s first 50 days: where he keeps his key promises – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden set an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything, climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic.
He reaches his 50th day in office on Wednesday as his administration considers a major milestone: the final passage through Congress of its massive $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package. The bill includes direct payments to millions of Americans and money to help the White House keep a number of Biden’s biggest campaign promises, like reopening schools and vaccinating more Americans.
Fifty days later, Biden has made major progress on a number of key campaign pledges for his first days in office, while others are still awaiting action. Where it keeps some of its major promises:
OBJECTIVES COMPLETED
Biden prioritized tackling the coronavirus pandemic during his first weeks in office, and the focus has paid off. It is on track to meet its goal of 100 million doses of vaccine administered in its first 100 days by the end of next week. The daily vaccination rate now averages over 2 million vaccines and over 75 million doses have been administered since Biden was sworn in.
Biden also took several early steps that delivered on his climate policy promises. He signed an inauguration day executive order that revoked the license for the Keystone XL pipeline, halted development of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and ordered a review of the Trump-era environmental rules, the public health and science. An executive order of January 27 ended new oil and gas leases on federal lands and offshore waters.
Biden also easily kept the most important campaign promises that involved rolling back the Trump administration on everything from climate change to immigration. Very early on, the Biden administration joined the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, halted construction of the border wall, ended travel restrictions on people from various Muslim-majority countries, and created a task force to reunite families separated on the US-Mexico border. .
On immigration, Biden has pledged to bring a comprehensive reform bill to Congress within the first 100 days, and it was unveiled last month, although Biden has previously signaled an openness to an approach. piece by piece if necessary. Biden also issued an executive order directing the Secretary of Homeland Security to “ preserve and strengthen ” protections for young immigrants brought to the United States by their parents.
Biden also took early steps to deliver on his pledge to tighten ethical standards in his administration, including a Jan. 20 executive order imposing an ethical pledge on appointees governing activities such as lobbying and receiving gifts, which included l ban on political interference in the Ministry of Justice.
IN PROGRESS
Other Biden promises remain a work in progress.
Biden’s national COVID-19 strategy has pledged to create 100 new federally-backed vaccination centers across the country by the end of February. So far, the administration is located in some 20 mass vaccination sites run end-to-end by the federal government and staffed with active-duty troops deployed by the Pentagon. Overall, according to the administration, at least 441 vaccination sites are now receiving federal support. Many of these sites were not new sites, but almost all have increased capacity with additional federal resources.
On immigration, Biden pledged to reverse the “ public charge ” rule put in place by the Trump administration to discourage immigrants from using public benefits, to streamline the naturalization process, and to reform the US asylum system in the first 100 days. A decree he signed in early February directs relevant agencies to review those policies and recommend changes within 60 days.
The administration has taken steps to reform the asylum system, including a Department of Homeland Security decision on the first day Biden took office to suspend a Trump-era program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications were under consideration. But Biden has yet to articulate a plan to manage asylum flows beyond the proposal to spend billions of dollars to tackle root causes in Central America.
The president has also kept pandemic-related powers in place that allow his administration to immediately deport people at the border without having the opportunity to seek asylum. Biden aides said they had no immediate plans to end the authority, which Trump introduced a year ago using an obscure 1944 public health law.
Biden also pledged to end the long-term detention of migrant families. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported last week that it plans to stop using one of these facilities, but ICE will continue to detain families for three days or less at two other facilities in Texas. . And the Biden administration is expanding the capacity of a number of long-term facilities that take in immigrant children, to cope with a continuing surge in unaccompanied minors at the border.
On climate change, Biden pledged to make binding commitments from other countries to reduce emissions in global shipping and air transport and to convene a global climate summit to discuss new, more ambitious commitments to fight climate change, in its first 100 days. The United States will host such a summit on April 22, Earth Day.
The reopening of American schools is one of Biden’s main campaign promises that have proven more difficult to deliver, in part because the decision to revert to in-person learning is left to local officials and labor unions. teachers. After some back and forth on the details of his goal, Biden said last month that his 100-day mission is to open most elementary schools five days a week for in-person learning.
This month, he ordered states to prioritize vaccinating teachers and announced he was directing federal resources to vaccinating teachers in March. The Biden administration hopes that with the passage of the coronavirus relief bill and the distribution of millions of aid to schools to improve safety measures, teachers will feel more comfortable returning to school. in-person learning.
According to Burbio, who is following plans to reopen schools, about 47% of K-12 students have access to school in person every day of the week.
PENDING ACTION
The Biden administration has yet to take significant steps on criminal justice reform, other than an executive order ending private prison contracts. Biden has pledged to set up a police oversight board within the first 100 days, but there has been no clear movement in that direction so far.
Other 100-day pledges await the move as well: the creation of a Cabinet-level task force focused on promoting union participation and ordering an FBI review of issues related to labor verification. history of purchasing firearms.
Some of Biden’s 100-day pledges will require action from Congress, such as his pledge to re-authorize the violence against women law and raise taxes on businesses. Biden also pledged to make passing the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, a priority in his first 100 days. This bill was passed in the House, but not in the Senate.
And some of his promises are waiting for Biden’s cabinet secretaries to be confirmed by the Senate. On gun control, Biden said he would order his attorney general to make recommendations to restructure key Justice Department agencies to more effectively enforce national gun laws. He also pledged that his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development lead a task force to make recommendations to make housing a right for all Americans.
His candidate for attorney general, Merrick Garland, and his candidate for the head of the housing department, Rep. Marcia Fudge, are expected to get confirmation this week.
