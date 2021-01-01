Biden’s Chinese policy: reconciling commitment and deterrence

After being declared President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, a descendant of the American foreign policy establishment, has predictably pledged to restore his country’s world leadership and commitment to a liberal international order. .

In an unequivocal repudiation of the Trump administration’s “America First” neo-isolationism, the new US president has vowed to “run the world, not walk away”.

Boasting the world’s largest navy and second largest economy (so far), China poses the main challenge for Biden’s hopes to “reaffirm [America’s] role in the world ”. The success of his foreign policy will therefore largely depend on how he approaches the Chinese challenge.

As president, Biden will aim not only to prevent the preparations for the “new cold war” between the United States and China from turning into a catastrophic global conflict, but also to control the desire of the Asian power to increase. its regional and global influence.

To achieve these two goals, his administration will need to engage Beijing in areas of global concern such as trade, climate change and public health, while simultaneously adopting a firm strategic stance against its attacks on its smaller neighbors and internal minority populations. .

Strategic madness

Washington has been wrong about China for a very long time.

Over the past few decades, until the unexpected rise to power of Donald Trump, the Republican and Democratic presidents naively attempted to tame China’s hegemonic ambitions and transform it into a more democratic, open and friendly power through a combination of diplomatic engagement and extensive economic interdependence.

In response, China’s authoritarian rulers not only challenged the US-led order, but also took advantage of the country’s new prosperity to further centralize power, crush dissent at home and abroad. , build a formidable army to flex its muscles in neighboring waters, and launch investment programs in transcontinental infrastructure that have driven countless countries into a debt trap.

Though renowned for his analytical insight, like his predecessors, President Barack Obama also unfortunately clung to the illusion that direct engagement and personal diplomacy would change China’s behavior.

However, its stubbornly risk-averse and overly methodical approach to foreign policy proved too predictable and unimaginative for Beijing, and it ended up inadvertently paving the way for China to move forward with its plans for to reshape the world order in accordance with his interests during his eight years in power.

The Obama administration has repeatedly failed to protect its allies in the Asia-Pacific region from aggression from China, most notoriously in 2012 during the months-long standoff between Manila and Beijing on the Scarborough Bank. It also failed to take significant action a year later, when China launched an unprecedented geoengineering project in the disputed South China Sea, quickly turning rocks and atolls into a massive military complex.

With Trump’s election as president in 2016, U.S. foreign policy toward China has changed dramatically – but not necessarily for the better.

Promising to “make America great again,” Trump took a confrontational approach to Beijing, making the United States and China antagonists in a new Cold War and ending the politics of engagement Washington’s decades-old and largely ineffective toward China.

But while Obama’s over-reliance on engagement at the expense of firm deterrence emboldened China, his populist successor’s over-engagement with Jingoist postures, trade wars and naval clashes in Asian waters has also led Beijing to double its predatory policies. Additionally, Trump’s geopolitical unilateralism, inflammatory rhetoric, and trade protectionism have alienated key U.S. allies in Europe and beyond, strengthening Beijing’s position against Washington on the international stage.

In short, neither Trump, nor any of his recent predecessors, have succeeded in coming up with an effective Chinese policy that could control this growing world power while keeping the possibility of major conflict at bay.

This means that if he is to succeed against Beijing, the new US president will have to abandon the discredited Chinese policies not only of his immediate predecessor Donald Trump, but also of his former boss, Barack Obama. Instead, Biden will need to take a golden buckle approach to this powerful rival that combines strategic conviction with diplomatic finesse.

Draw the line

Nonetheless, there will likely be some level of continuity between the Chinese policies of the Trump and Biden administrations. After all, there is now a bipartisan consensus in Washington on the need to “harden” Beijing.

Biden himself has made it clear that he no longer seeks to adopt a stance of “strategic empathy” towards China – a stance he adapted during his previous stint as Obama’s vice president.

Instead, Biden now argues that “the United States needs to be tough on China” on a whole host of issues, including anti-competitive business practices, which “rob the United States and American companies of their technology and of their intellectual property ”.

Therefore, Biden will likely maintain and perhaps even add to the sanctions his predecessor imposed on senior Chinese officials involved in mass atrocities against minorities in mainland China and in attempts to suppress the pro-democracy movement. in Hong Kong. To demonstrate that he is no longer “gentle” to China, Biden will likely continue to conduct joint naval operations with American allies in Asian waters and support Taiwan’s struggle against the irredentist Beijing administration.

But Biden can’t afford to simply continue Trump’s reckless and overly aggressive Chinese policies, which recently led President Xi to call on Chinese troops to “put all (their) mind and energy into preparing for war.” .

Find common ground

As Xi insists his country must “prepare for war,” former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warned Biden he could preside over a “World War I-like catastrophe” if he does not take the necessary steps to stop the United States. and China from sleepwalking to massive confrontation.

Biden has clearly recognized the danger, as he is already laying the groundwork for a Chinese strategy that combines Trump’s commitment to deterrence with Obama’s desire to create a coalition.

He quickly assembled a cabinet filled with accomplished multilateralists and clear-eyed realists, such as Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and Jake Sullivan, who believe in the value of alliances and are determined to build a strong coalition against the predatory practices of the China.

Unlike Trump, Biden knows that on many pressing global issues, from trade to public health and the environment, China has become an indispensable stakeholder and cannot be ignored. Therefore, his administration will need to take a multi-level approach to the Asian power, resorting to resolute deterrence where necessary, but continuing to cooperate on issues of global concern.

After Trump’s disastrous presidency, the world is in desperate need of global cooperation and leadership, especially in the face of a devastating pandemic. But if Biden is to reaffirm his country’s role in the world and prevent a new global conflict, he must succeed in balancing engagement and deterrence in his approach to China.

What Biden should reasonably aspire to is a “cold peace” with Beijing – building a strong international coalition to contain aggression from China, while leaving room for China to act in the international community when cooperation is urgent and feasible.

This goal can only be achieved if the new US president succeeds in rebuilding his country’s crumbling democratic institutions and reviving its devastated economy. Without convincing the world that the United States can rule again, Biden cannot establish an effective Chinese policy that protects the interests of Washington and its allies.

In short, if he doesn’t want to lose this game of chess against China, Biden should hurry to “build [America] better return ”. If he fails, China will be the author of the next chapter in history.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.