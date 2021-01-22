Bidens’ arms control ambitions welcome, but achieving them won’t be easy

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, briefs members of the UN Security Council. Iran and the United States are both accused of undermining the 2015 nuclear deal. Credit: UN Photo / Rick Bajornas

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22 (IPS) – Ambassador Jan Eliasson is Chairman of the Board of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) and Dan Smith is Director of SIPRIA Against the Deadly Pandemic to Control. An urgent national vaccination program to be deployed. An economic crisis to navigate. Political divisions and mistrust run deep enough to trigger popular violence and terrorism.

The 46th President of the United States faces a barrage of critical national challenges from day one.

Nevertheless, a foreign policy issue will have to be high on its agenda: there will be barely two weeks left to save the 2010 strategic nuclear arms control treaty with Russia, New START, from extinction.

The new START is the last nuclear weapons control treaty between the United States and Russia. It sets limits on the deployment of the long-range part of the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals and is due to expire on February 5.

Fortunately, new President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have indicated their willingness to extend the treaty unconditionally. So, it’s likely to be a smooth process.

Amid the mistrust that permeates today’s geopolitical landscape, much more difficult arms control challenges lie ahead.

The arms control crisis

Over the past four years, important parts of the international arms control architecture have been weakened or dismantled. The 1987 Intermediate and Shorter Range Missile Elimination Treaty (INF Treaty) collapsed in 2019.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – the 2015 “nuclear deal” with Iran signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with the Germany and the European Union.

In November last year, the United States formally withdrew from the 2002 Open Skies Treaty, which allowed countries in the Euro-Atlantic area, from Anchorage to Vladivostok, to conduct surveillance flights. unarmed in the territory of the other in order to monitor military activity.

Russia has now announced he follows suit.

The 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) also seems precarious. Much of the world is frustrated by the continued possession of nuclear weapons by the five nuclear-weapon states recognized by the NPT – the United States, Russia, France, China and the United Kingdom – as well as ‘Israel, India, Pakistan and North Korea.

The 2017 Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty (TPNW), which will enter into force on January 22, was born out of this frustration.

While the US presidency of Donald J. Trump has been particularly damaging to arms control, the problems have been growing for a long time and are far from being resolved.

“ Arms control for a new era ”

Joe Biden brings to the Presidency an impressive background in arms control and international negotiation.

He pledged to “ control arms for a new era, ” an important part of his electoral platform and characterized the extension of New START as “a basis for new arms control arrangements”.

New arms control arrangements are certainly needed. Without them, there is a serious risk of the spread and potential use of nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction.

It is also necessary to face an increasingly unpredictable and costly arms race based on the competition of technologies rather than on the number of weapons and characterized by the growing entanglement of nuclear and non-nuclear technologies.

Several factors, such as missile defense, advanced conventional capabilities, hypersonic weapons, accelerated militarization of outer space, and the potential application of artificial intelligence to strategic weapons, affect nuclear computation and strategic stability. .

It is not clear how these factors should be addressed in the arms control negotiations. The task of devising a new approach to arms control is in itself extremely complex. And the negotiations will take place in a far from ideal context.

Complicating factors

Putting in place an effective new arms control architecture will require creativity, cooperation and compromise from all parties. Joe Biden said the United States will lead the process. But his team will have to face strong constraints.

The challenges of returning to the JCPOA – which Joe Biden said he hopes to achieve – are illustrative. The JCPOA proved to be an effective non-proliferation tool until the US withdrawal.

But it was only concluded by the United States in the face of strong opposition from the Republican Party, which has not weakened in the meantime. In addition, there are a number of other issues and external factors that could distract attention from urgent work on the JCPOA.

Even with control from both houses of the US Congress, it will be difficult for Joe Biden to gain the support necessary to approve future arms control treaties with Russia (or other states).

Thus, the new president may well be limited to executive orders, the scope of which is limited and which can easily be revoked by future US administrations.

Congressional approval will also be needed to end some sanctions against Iran in 2023, as required by the terms of the JCPOA.

Recent American actions have also damaged the United States’ international reputation in many areas – both among adversaries and allies – which will further complicate arms control diplomacy.

A collective challenge

The world faces a range of potentially destabilizing realities in the decades to come, from climate change and other environmental crises to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the big picture is that the geopolitical order is changing, with new regional powers and new alliances in which the United States is less influential.

In the area of ​​arms control, as in many other areas, the international community must find new ways of working to ensure our common interest.

We must hope that the successful extension of the new START will be the prelude to a gradual resurgence of arms control, non-proliferation, disarmament and risk reduction. But, as with other major issues of our time, success will depend on the mobilization of all key players.

