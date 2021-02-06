Biden’s Anti-Virus Dilemma: Go Big or Become Bipartisan

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pressure from President Joe Biden for a $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill forces an internal calculation that pits his instinct to work for a bipartisan accord against the demands of an urgent crisis and his desire to deliver for those who helped him elect him.

His bipartisan good faith has been a defining feature of his political career, first as a negotiator in the Senate, later as he led legislative negotiations for the Obama administration as vice president and finally during his successful 2020 campaign.

But the scale of the multiple crises the nation is currently facing, as well as the lessons Democrats have learned from four years of Republican obstructionism under Barack Obama’s presidency, appear to be pushing Biden toward swift action on Bill D. coronavirus help, even if Republicans are being left behind.

“I told Republicans and Democrats that it was my preference: to work together. But if I have to choose between getting help right now for the Americans who are suffering so badly and getting bogged down in a long negotiation or compromising on a crisis-level bill, it’s an easy choice. Biden said on Friday. “I will help Americans who are suffering now.”

So far, the administration has proceeded on two parallel routes.

One featured a public broadcast of trying to reach across the political aisle, with bipartisan rhetoric and an invitation from the White House to Republican senators. Their housewarming gift was a proposition of over a trillion dollars less than Biden wanted.

At the same time, Biden insisted on the need for a major package to deal with the deadly pandemic. The administration urged Democratic senators to be prepared to go it alone, to prepare a plan that combines money to fight the virus and vaccines with money to fulfill a progressive agenda that includes a federal minimum wage higher.

A third option is not out of the realm of possibility: having even one or two Republicans sign the bigger bill, giving it a two-party polish. But it is more likely that the White House will have to choose between the two extremes.

This could send a clear signal on Biden’s government priorities and potentially set a blueprint for how he will navigate a deeply polarized Washington going forward.

“President Biden has big domestic policy tests ahead of him. He is someone who takes pride in his negotiating skills and yet he may have to take a page from the LBJ style playbook and scramble some things in both the House and the Senate to do something. Said Jim Manley, a longtime aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

For Biden, working with Republicans is as much personal pride as it is good politics.

He is known for his love of schmoozing and the personal outreach of lawmakers after 36 years in the Senate and eight more working with Capitol Hill as vice president. He spoke often about bipartisanship during the campaign, and that political mark helped him win 62% of moderates and 8% of Republican voters in November, according to data from AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 110,000 voters. in all the countries.

If Biden loses that moderate profile – and the goodwill of Republicans who have known him in the past as an honest negotiator – there is a risk, Manley said, that “it will poison the well for the future.”

GOP Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, one of the lawmakers invited to meet with Biden at the White House, warned him during a speech last week.

“If we cannot unite as Republicans and Democrats, as we have proven time and time again over the past year, what can we come together on?” Portman asked. “Wouldn’t it be harder for us then to find that common ground on things like infrastructure investments, on things like retirement security?”

But Democrats say they have learned key lessons from Obama’s first term on bipartisanship in the face of the crisis.

Biden has been tasked with leading the White House overtures to Congress to deal with the financial crisis. For months, Biden focused his efforts on his former GOP colleagues, ultimately securing the support of just three Republicans.

The process of securing the $ 787 billion package – aid widely credited with helping boost a plummeting economy – has left a bad taste for the Obama-Biden White House. The package drew sharp criticism from most of the right-wing because it was too big. Many members of the Democratic Party came to think it was too small, a missed opportunity not only to help the economy, but to reinvent it.

“The lesson from the Great Recession is that without lasting economic relief, the recovery will take longer, the unemployed will experience more pain and already historic levels of inequality will worsen,” said Chris Lu, deputy secretary of Labor under Obama.

Democrats also say they will no longer be burned by the two-party expectations that proved naive during the Obama years.

Austan Goolsbee, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said one of the other lessons from these negotiations was that “Republicans are going to argue against Joe Biden if he does anything.”

“Everyone believed at the time that if the economy struggled, we could come back” and spend some extra help, Goolsbee said. But Republicans were staunchly opposed to Obama’s agenda throughout his eight years in office. The prospect that they will refuse to work with Biden again should make him grow up while he still can, in Goolsbee’s opinion.

“If there is a hyperpartisan blocking environment in Washington, that should make you be extra careful to cut your own wings out of the gate,” he said.

In the face of economic storm clouds, Biden told his staff he wouldn’t settle for a bill that’s too small in the name of token two-party politics.

He’s made it clear that he values ​​bipartisan support, courted Republicans, and signaled his willingness to lower the overall price somewhat. He would prefer a traditional chord that crosses the aisle.

But he insists he will not budge to hand out stimulus checks of $ 1,400 to individuals, believing that reducing the amount would be a broken promise and could undermine his credibility with the public early in his term.

Additionally, Democrats have pointed out that stimulus checks were a winning issue in the pair of second-round races in Georgia in January that gave their party control of the Senate. And many progressives, already wary of Biden’s moderate instincts, have made it clear that they don’t want the president to compromise on liberal promises to woo Republicans who may systematically oppose him.

Moderate Democrats in the Senate have also shown broad support for the bill and last week all voted to use a legislative maneuver that would allow the bill to pass with Democratic votes only. It was an implicit endorsement of a sweeping strategy that could give Biden cover in pursuing a bill without Republican votes.

Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats, said that while “I generally tend to be concerned about budgets and budget deficits,” the COVID-19 relief program spending “is justified and important ”.

He added that without a good faith effort by Republicans on the bill, the negotiation is not worth it.

“I just don’t think what they were proposing was real, realistic or what was necessary to deal with the situation we find ourselves in,” he said of the GOP’s counter-offer. . “You know, you can’t clap with one hand. Requires serious discussion and an attempt to meet in the middle and so far I haven’t seen that.