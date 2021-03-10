World
Biden’s $ 1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Bill Wins Final House Approval – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to one of the biggest economic stimulus in U.S. history, a $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill that gives the president Joe biden his first major victory in power.
The measure provides $ 400 billion for $ 1,400 in direct payments to most Americans, $ 350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an extension of the child tax credit and increased funding for distribution vaccines. Forecasters expect it to boost the US economic recovery.
“The help is here,” Biden wrote in a tweet after the vote. The White House said he planned to sign the bill on Friday.
The approval by a vote of 220-211 in the Democratic-controlled chamber came without any Republican support after weeks of partisan debate and wrangling in Congress. Democrats have described the legislation as a critical response to a pandemic that has killed more than 528,000 people and left millions unemployed.
“This is a historic day. It is the beginning of the end of the great Covid depression,” said Democratic Representative Jan Schakowsky.
Republicans said the measure was too expensive and filled with unnecessary progressive priorities. They said the worst phase of the biggest public health crisis in a century has largely passed and the economy is heading for a rebound.
“It’s the wrong plan at the wrong time for so many wrong reasons,” Republican Representative Jason Smith said.
Democrats were eager to submit the final bill to Biden’s office for signature before the current improved federal unemployment benefits expire on March 14.
The House has rejected an effort by Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to delay proceedings by asking for an adjournment – something she has tried four times since taking office in January.
The House voted 235-149 to go ahead, with 40 Republicans joining Democrats in rejecting Greene’s effort.
Popular support
Although many Republicans supported coronavirus relief under the former president Donald trumpIn the administration, no Republican lawmaker voted for the bill in the House or Senate.
But the bill is popular with the public. A national Reuters / Ipsos opinion poll, conducted March 8-9, showed that 70% of Americans support the plan, including a majority of Democrats and Republicans. Among Republicans, five in ten say they support the plan, while nine in ten Democrats supported it.
The legislation could have important issues for both parties. If he succeeds in giving the economy a major boost, he could also improve the political fortunes of Democrats as they attempt to retain their slim majority in Congress ahead of the 2022 midterm election.
“We believe this will have important consequences for the American people, economically, politically and even because of their faith in government,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck schumer said after the vote.
Only one House Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the package, saying the high cost endangered the recovery.
“Borrowing and spending hundreds of billions of additional dollars beyond meeting the most pressing needs poses a risk to both our economic recovery and to the priorities that I wish to work with the Biden administration,” Golden said. .
Democrats hold a slim 221-211 majority in the House and, without Republican backing, could afford to lose few Democratic votes.]
The version passed by the Senate in a weekend marathon session had removed a federal minimum wage increase of $ 15 an hour by 2025; tightened eligibility for direct payments from $ 1,400, capping them to those earning less than $ 80,000, to $ 300 per week from the House’s $ 400, and targeting some state aid and local governments on small communities.
States that voted for Trump in the November election are expected to receive a greater amount of education and child care aid per capita than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees.
Residents of Republican-prone states, who tend to have lower household incomes, are also likely to receive stimulus checks and larger tax breaks, according to an independent research group.
The massive surge in spending is seen as a major driver, coupled with an acceleration in the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations and a slowdown in the infection rate, with a rapidly improving outlook for the country’s economy.
Both private and public sector economists have increased their growth estimates, with Morgan Stanley this week pegging economic output growth in 2021 at 8.1%. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicted on Tuesday that U.S. growth would exceed 6% this year, up from an estimate of around 3% just three months ago.
With the Covid-19 aid bill now complete, attention turns to the next round of major laws Biden aims to promote, including massive investments in infrastructure, immigration reforms and initiatives. on climate change.
While tax conservatives have resisted the $ 1.9 trillion cost of Bill Covid-19, it may be possible to get Republicans on board for immigration and climate change legislation in the Senate, said Paul Sracic, professor of political science at Youngstown State University.
But getting enough Republican support for Democratic initiatives to propel them through will be a challenge and “anything that gets 60 votes in the Senate is likely to be a problem with progressive Democrats in the House,” Sracic added.
