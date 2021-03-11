Biden’s $ 1.9 billion bailout signed, agenda now slog in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) – As tough as it has been for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweep $ 1.9 trillion in COVID-19 rescue the integration into the law was the easiest part.

Now they are working to push forward the next priorities of Biden’s agenda beyond what until now has been a wall of Republican opposition rooted in so divided Congress. It will probably be a long job.

Popular legislation to extend right to vote, raise it minimum wage at $ 15 an hour and develop the President’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and summer. But unlike the relatively swift passage of the US bailout, halfway through the president’s first 100 days, sending next steps to Biden’s office is expected to take several months. Democrats are even considering changing historic filibuster rules to defeat naysayers and speed up bills.

“It will take time to put all the pieces together,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Member of the party leadership.

By Biden signature The US bailout on Thursday marks a milestone for his administration and for the Democrats who command the House, Senate and White House for the first time in a decade. From party leaders to grassroots lawmakers, Democrats are backed by what they can accomplish when they unite, as a united front, against GOP opposition to Biden’s agenda. But the weeks and months ahead will prove to be more difficult politically.

Democrats face increasing pressure from their centrist ranks to strive to gain support from Republicans, especially on the upcoming infrastructure bill – a multibillion-dollar investment in roads , bridges, ports and broadband that could be even more important than the coronavirus rescue that has just been signed. package.

At the same time, the progressive flank is eager not to waste time and take more dramatic action, including changing the Senate’s 60-vote margin required by the filibuster rules, if necessary, to let opponents of Biden behind.

The story continues

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said all options remained on the table.

“We need a big, bold agenda, just as we have adopted it,” Schumer said this week, vowing to “do all we can to achieve this bold agenda.”

If Republicans “don’t join us in this,” he said, “our Congress is going to come together and determine the next steps.”

The next big test will come quickly, even before the big infrastructure bill is fully formed.

House swiftly sends the 50-50 split Senate a series of bills many Americans support – to expand voting rights, raise the federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, and raise background check for firearms purchases.

Democrats are prepared to use these bills as tests to assess Republican attitudes. If Senate Republicans start blocking legislation, Democrats are willing to force them into long days and nights of dramatic ground obstruction, like the movie version of “Mr. Smith goes to Washington. “

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin opened the door to force opponents to stand up and make their case in the so-called “filibuster” – to feel pain, as he put it – if they want to. block a bill.

Manchin has been one of the most outspoken Democratic opponents of the elimination of filibuster, but he is not the only one. While it takes 60 votes to overcome a filibuster on legislation, a tall order in the evenly divided Senate that would require at least 10 Republicans votes, it also takes 50 votes to change Senate rules. No less than 10 other Democrats are also reluctant to eliminate the tool.

The filibuster gives the minority a tremendous ability to stop action, and Senate Democrats have used it time and time again when they weren’t in power. But opponents of the filibuster say it has been abused over the years, especially as a mid-century tool to delay civil rights legislation, and call it a historically racist tool that gives to the minority too much power over the majority.

“There are a lot of ways we can test this over the next few months,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

House bills directed to the Senate are largely takeovers that were blocked in the last session of Congress. At the time, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, then Majority Leader, appreciated his role as “grim reaper” presiding over the “graveyard” of Democratic House bills in the Senate.

In the weeks and months to come, some Republicans will likely gladly take the opportunity to deliver long speeches on the ground against the bills they oppose – as did Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, by reading “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss. his young daughters of the day who watched television from home.

Many lawmakers fundraise through such efforts, raising large donations of small amounts.

“If in a 50-50 Senate we are stumped on basic filibuster legislation, it is just a reminder that McConnell’s approach to the legislative graveyard will prevail,” said Senator Dick Durbin, the Majority Whip, to reporters on the Hill. . “And I think the members have had enough.”

The outcome of the upcoming debates will set the stage for Biden’s next big push, the massive “Build Back Better” infrastructure plan that is already taking shape in public hearings and private conversations on and off Capitol Hill. Along with investing in infrastructure, this could include important new policy changes – on green energy and immigration – and even make some of the newly adopted COVID aid, such as credits, permanent. child tax.

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., Has said he expects it to be deployed by late summer or maybe fall .

Still, Biden’s infrastructure package may be a bill that could win Republican support. Legislation relating to the construction of roads and bridges has a long history of bipartisan support from lawmakers who must make investments at home. If the House and Senate allow lawmakers to request funds earmarked for specific needs, a topic also under discussion, it could also bolster support.

But the bill is likely to be broad, and other climate change or immigration provisions could keep Republicans away. McConnell warned Democrats against the “go-it-alone” strategy.

Doubting that bipartisanship will emerge, Democratic senators increasingly support removing filibuster if Republicans use it to block Biden’s bills.

“If Mitch McConnell continues to be totally an obstructionist, and he wants to use the 60 votes to thwart anything President Biden wants to do and Democrats want to do, it will actually help people” making it clear that Democrats will need to get rid of the filibuster, said Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

“We may not be quite there yet,” said the senator, whose views are now in favor of eliminating the tool. “I am.”