Biden would not act immediately to end phase 1 deal with China – NYT

What kinds of stocks are controversial like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $ 5 a share have earned a reputation as some of the most controversial names on Wall Street, these games have either met with open arms or been roughed up. It is understandable that some investors are wary. Opponents are quick to point out that there could be a very real reason why these stocks are switching hands to change pockets, with low stock prices often masking hurdles such as weak fundamentals or troubling headwinds. That said, others are drawn to the growth potential of penny stocks. The point is, even a minor appreciation in stock prices can translate into huge percentage gains and, therefore, big returns. Plus, your money goes further with these great deals. Regardless of your side, one thing is for sure, due diligence is required before making any investment decisions. This is where the experts come in, namely the Roth Capital analysts. These professionals bring their extensive experience and knowledge to the table. With that in mind, we focused on the two-penny stocks that have received Roth Capital analyst approval. By running the tickers in TipRanks’ database, the two were also applauded by the rest of the street as they boast of a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Leveraging its patented phospholipid conjugate (PDC) delivery platform, Cellectar Biosciences is developing cutting-edge treatments for cancer. Based on the potential of its drug candidate, CLR 131, and its price of $ 1.24, Roth Capital believes now is the time to jump into the action. Company Representative Analyst Jonathan Aschoff tells customers he is optimistic about CLR 131, which is a targeted small molecule PDC designed to deliver cytotoxic radiation directly and selectively to cancer cells, in the indications of lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL) / Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia ( MW). According to Aschoff, following its Type B orientation meeting with the FDA, “The CLRB is ready to launch its first pivotal CLR 131 trial in LPL / MW after achieving 100% ORR and 75% major response in four patients. ” He points out that although the CLRB has just reported promising results in multiple myeloma (MM) (40% TRG in triple-class refractory (TCR) patients at total body doses of at least 60 mCi), LPL / WM was selected for the initial pivotal trial based on the very strong initial results and less competition for patients. “We see this as a prudent decision as the compedia listing of NCCN in MM is just a peer-reviewed publication, if first approved in LPL / WM. We also note that CLRB has steadily improved its dosage of CLR 131, essentially splitting the doses so that the higher total body doses are well tolerated, ”Aschoff explained. Adding to the good news, the therapy generated activity in the preliminary phase 1 unresectable brain tumors. Aschoff added, “Disease control has been shown in two heavily pretreated patients with ependymomas, showing the ability of drug crosses the blood-brain barrier, and all doses up to 60 mCi / m2 have shown a favorable safety profile. ” To this end, Aschoff evaluates CLRB. a Buy with a target price of $ 10. Investors could pocket a gain of 713% if this target is reached within the next twelve months. (To see Aschoff’s history, click here) Do the other analysts agree? They are. 5 purchases and no hold or sale were issued in the last three months. So the message is clear: CLRB is a strong buy. Considering the average price target of $ 5.48, stocks could climb 345% from current levels. (See analysis of CLRB actions on TipRanks) Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) With extensive experience in gene therapy, Applied Genetic Technologies designs and builds all the critical elements of gene therapy and brings them together to develop effective treatments for them. patients. Currently at $ 4.50 a piece, Roth Capital believes that the stock’s long-term growth story is strong. Firm analyst Zegbeh Jallah points out that recently released data for its XLRP gene therapy program, which is expected to go into pivotal studies in the first quarter of 2021, reaffirmed his optimism. thesis. “While the market may not fully appreciate the data given the way stocks are trading, we continue to believe that the results suggest that AGTC may have a top-notch therapy, which supports the planned pivotal efforts,” he explained. updated results from phase 1/2 study on XLRP, using FDA criteria, AGTC assessed responses at 12 months in the low dose groups (2 and 4) and at 6 months in the higher dose groups (5 and 6). According to Jallah, “Initial responses were seen in dose groups 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, with impressive response durability even at 12 months.” In addition, at 6 months, the dose used in group 5 resulted in a response rate of 43% or response rate of 57% if a patient who did not meet the listing criteria was excluded. In group 6, a response rate of 50% was observed, ie 100% excluding patients who did not meet the registration criteria. Jallah added, “All measurements were obtained in perimetry grid 36, which we believe should make it easier to screen responders. Although BCVA was not the primary endpoint, improvements in BCVA, which can capture changes in the central region, were maintained at 12 months. “Overall, we believe that the data from both companies is strongly indicative of the potential efficacy of gene therapy for inherited retinal diseases, and although the differences in study design make comparisons straightforward difficult, we believe AGTC could have a competitive advantage before it becomes crucial. », He commented. In keeping with his bullish approach, Jallah reiterated a buy note and a price target of $ 30, indicating upside potential of 568%. (To see Jallah's record, click here) Overall, other analysts echo Jallah's sentiment. 5 purchases and zero take or sale add up to a strong consensual purchase rating. The average price target of $ 18.25 is less aggressive than Jallah's but still leaves room for upside potential of 306%. (See AGTC Stock Analysis on TipRanks)