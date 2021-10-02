Biden: ‘will work like hell’ to pass Social Security bills

US President Joe Biden has acknowledged the frustrations over his Democratic Party’s divisions over the two key bills.

US President Joe Biden has said he will “work like hell” to pass a multibillion-dollar infrastructure bill and social spending bill through Congress. However, he refrained from setting a new deadline.

“Everyone is frustrated, it’s part of being in government, of being frustrated,” Biden told reporters on Saturday, acknowledging the frustrations over divisions within his Democratic Party.

Biden visited Capitol Hill on Friday to try to end a fight between moderates and left-wing progressives in the Democratic Party that has threatened the two bills that form the heart of its national agenda.

The president admitted on Saturday that he criticized the fact that he had not done more to gain support for the bills by traveling across the country. He said there were many reasons for this, including his interest in hurricanes and storms on recent trips, among others.

Biden said he would travel to “explain why it is so important” to pass the bills and clarify what is in them. He said the bills were designed to make life easier for ordinary Americans by making child care affordable, for example.

US President Joe Biden chats with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they exit a meeting with Democratic lawmakers on the United States Capitol [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

“There is nothing in any of these pieces of legislation that is radical, that is unreasonable,” Biden said. “I will try to sell what I think the people, the American people, will buy.”

Biden expressed confidence the two bills would pass, but declined to set a deadline, such as the Thanksgiving holiday in November, for when that would happen.

“I believe I can do it,” Biden said.

Moderate progressives vs left progressives

Moderate Democratic lawmakers wanted an immediate vote on a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives that has already passed the Senate, while progressives want to wait until there is agreement on a $ 3.5 trillion bill to boost social spending and fight climate change.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said the infrastructure bill cannot wait for the social spending bill.

She told Democratic lawmakers in a letter on Saturday that the House was expected to approve the infrastructure bill “well before” October 31, when the road finance legislation is expected to expire. She said discussions were continuing on the draft law on social spending. “We will and must pass both bills soon. “

Progressive lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, listens to questions from reporters as she leaves after a meeting between President Biden and Democratic lawmakers at the United States Capitol which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hosted to promote the bipartite infrastructure bill [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Biden, a former senator who is very familiar with the legislative process, told his caucus on Friday that they could delay the vote on the smaller bill and sharply reduce the larger to around $ 2 trillion.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the president and his team will continue to engage with members of the House and Senate throughout the weekend.

“And he looks forward to not only welcoming members to the White House next week, but also traveling the country to defend his bold and ambitious agenda,” she said.

Meanwhile, the president said on Saturday that he hoped Republicans would not use filibustering in the Senate to block efforts to raise the debt ceiling.

“It would be totally unacceptable,” he said.

The Treasury Department estimates it has until about October 18 for the government borrowing limit of $ 28.4 trillion to be raised by Congress or risk a default that could lead to potentially catastrophic economic consequences. .