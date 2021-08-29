Biden will witness the return of servicemen killed in the Kabul airport bombing.

DOVER AIR BASE, Del. –President Biden landed in Delaware on Sunday morning to join the families of the 13 members of the United States military who were killed in a bomb attack last week in Afghanistan.

The service members understand 11 Marines, a Navy medic and an Army member. They were killed at the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, by a bomber of the Islamic State Khorasan group as they tried to help people escape the country before US troops completed their withdrawal.

The president and first lady, Jill Biden, were due to meet with families on Sunday morning and then, at noon, witness the transfer of military bodies to American soil.

The soldiers who fell back on Sunday in Dover are: Marine Corps Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City; Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, from Lawrence, Mass .; Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif .; Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif .; Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, Omaha; Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana; Marine Corps Cpl Lance. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo. ; Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif .; Marine Corps Cpl Lance. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, from Norco, California; Marine Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio; and the army sergeant major. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.