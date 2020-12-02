Biden will have to make a quick decision on the adviser in North Korea

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 (Reuters) – The new US administration will have to make a quick decision on its approach to North Korea and not repeat the delay of the era Obama, a former US official who advised the President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday.

Kurt Campbell, the top US diplomat for East Asia under President Barack Obama and considered a candidate for a leadership position under Biden, said the administration in which he served began with a ” rather prolonged study period “on how to manage Pyongyang.

“One of the main challenges of the Biden administration is the need to make a quick decision on what to do with North Korea,” Campbell said.

He said that the period of delay during the Obama administration saw “provocative” measures on the part of North Korea “which essentially ruled out any possibility of engagement.”

Campbell praised the “extraordinarily bold moves” of outgoing President Donald Trump’s North Korean diplomacy, which involved unprecedented highs with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but so far no progress has been made. was done to persuade him to give up nuclear weapons and missiles that threaten the United States. States.

“When I talk about areas that I think we need to emulate or admire, I think a certain daring is appropriate in American foreign policy, especially in Asia,” Campbell said, while stressing the need to work closely. collaboration with South Korea.

“The first signals to North Korea will be at the top of Team Biden’s roster when they take office,” he said.

Although Kim is not willing to give up his weapons, he has not conducted any nuclear or long-range missile tests since 2017. He has, however, shown new weapons and there are fears he could resume testing for challenge the incoming US administration.

Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, called Kim a “thug” during the election campaign and said “the days of cozying with dictators are over.”

Last year, North Korea called Biden a “rabid dog” to be “beaten to death with a stick”.

Biden said in October that he would only meet Kim “if he accepts that he reduces his nuclear capacity to do so. The Korean peninsula should be a nuclear free zone.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)