Biden will address the nation about Omicron on Tuesday as cases increase.

President Biden will address the nation on Tuesday to respond to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has skyrocketed infections in parts of the country and raised new fears for the health of the country and its economy in the regions. months to come.

Mr. Biden “will announce new measures the administration is taking to help communities in need of help,” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, wrote on Twitter Saturday, “while issuing a stern warning about what winter will be like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated.”

“We are prepared for the increase in the number of cases,” she wrote in a follow-up Twitter post, and Mr. Biden “will state how we will respond to this challenge. He will remind Americans that they can protect against serious illnesses from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot when eligible. ”

The remarks will come as administration officials were faced with new questions about how they will respond to the challenges of a pandemic that has persisted far beyond the administration’s expectations. Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized this weekend for tell the Los Angeles Times in an interview that the administration was blinded by the new variant and its predecessor, Delta, which led to spikes in infections and deaths from the virus this fall.