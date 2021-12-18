Biden will address the nation about Omicron on Tuesday as cases increase.
President Biden will address the nation on Tuesday to respond to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has skyrocketed infections in parts of the country and raised new fears for the health of the country and its economy in the regions. months to come.
Mr. Biden “will announce new measures the administration is taking to help communities in need of help,” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, wrote on Twitter Saturday, “while issuing a stern warning about what winter will be like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated.”
“We are prepared for the increase in the number of cases,” she wrote in a follow-up Twitter post, and Mr. Biden “will state how we will respond to this challenge. He will remind Americans that they can protect against serious illnesses from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and getting a booster shot when eligible. ”
The remarks will come as administration officials were faced with new questions about how they will respond to the challenges of a pandemic that has persisted far beyond the administration’s expectations. Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized this weekend for tell the Los Angeles Times in an interview that the administration was blinded by the new variant and its predecessor, Delta, which led to spikes in infections and deaths from the virus this fall.
“We didn’t see Delta coming,” Ms. Harris told the newspaper. “I think most scientists – upon whose advice and direction we’ve relied – didn’t see Delta coming. We didn’t see Omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this horrible virus has been, which ultimately has mutations and variants. “
Mr Biden both sounded the alarm bells on Omicron this month while also giving hope in the face of it, express optimism that the fast-spreading variant would not delay the progress the country has made in regaining a sense of normalcy in recent months.
After having initially imposed a set of travel restrictions on certain countries, including South Africa, where the variant was first detected, Mr Biden’s response to the variant relied heavily on Americans pleading for vaccinations, including injections of reminder.
For the unvaccinated, the president said on Thursday, “We envision a winter of serious illness and death – if you don’t get vaccinated – for themselves, their families and the hospitals that they will soon overwhelm. But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and received your booster shot, you’re protected from serious illness and death, period.
Ms Psaki has responded to repeated questions in recent weeks about whether administration officials have revised their economic forecasts to take Omicron into account. On Friday, she told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Carolina that federal response teams were helping communities manage an increase in cases in hard-hit states like Colorado, Michigan and the United States. Vermont.
“There is no new assessment they have provided or new recommendations they have provided to date” on the economic effects of these increases in workload, she said. “But it’s obviously a conversation that’s going on internally, as we look at not just the new variant, but every instance of – every push that we’re seeing in communities across the country. And, of course, we will continue to assess any new steps that need to be taken. “