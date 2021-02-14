Biden White House seeks to turn the page on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – The end of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump opens a new chapter for his successor in the White House.

But as President Joe Biden and his team eager to move past impeachment, the bitterly partisan tone of the proceedings underscores the profound challenges ahead as the president and his party attempt to push their agenda forward and deal with historic crises. .

Biden, who was presidential retirement from Camp David when the Senate voted on Trump’s acquittal on Saturday, had conceded Democrats should hold the former president responsible for the U.S. Capitol seat but was not congratulating himself on the way he was turning away from his program.

The trial ended with each Democrat and seven Republicans voting to convict Trump, but the 57-43 vote fell short of the two-thirds threshold required for conviction. Whether the GOP’s seven votes against Trump offered Biden new hope for bipartisan cooperation in Congress remained an open question.

In a statement, Biden referred to those GOP votes in favor of the former president’s conviction – and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s own indictment against Trump’s actions – as evidence that “the substance of the charge,” which Trump was responsible for inciting violence on Capitol Hill, is “not in dispute.”

But he quickly moved on to the work ahead, sounding a note of unity and declaring that “this sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile” and that “each of us has a duty and a responsibility as a Americans, and especially leaders, to stand up for the truth and defeat the lies.

“This is a task that we must undertake together. Like the United States of America, ”Biden said.

Biden was keen not to watch the trial live, choosing to comment only briefly on the scorching images of the riot that hit the country. Although his White House publicly argued that the trial had not hampered their plans, aides privately feared that lengthy proceedings could bog down the Senate and slow passage of its massive COVID-19 relief bill. . This $ 1.9 trillion proposal is just the first part of a broad legislative agenda Biden hopes to pass as he combats the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 480,000 Americans and rocked the country’s economy .

“The No. 1 priority for Democrats and the Biden administration will be keeping the promises that have been made on the pandemic, both on the vaccine front and on the economic front,” Democratic strategist Josh Schwerin said.

The end of the impeachment trial allows the party to focus on less controversial and more broadly popular issues and policies, such as the coronavirus relief program, which polls show has significant support among Americans.

Throughout his campaign, Biden worked to avoid being defined by Trump and his controversies and instead sought to contrast politics and jurisdiction, a guiding principle that he and his aides echoed in the White House. .

His team maintained a steady pace of events during the trial, including an update on vaccine development and Biden’s first visit to the Pentagon as commander-in-chief. With proceedings across Pennsylvania Avenue now complete, the White House plans to step up efforts to highlight the fight against the pandemic and overcome Trump’s chaos.

Former Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota predicted that in a state like hers, where Trump won 65% of the vote, focusing on these pressing issues would make more progress with average voters now.

“What we need to talk about is the economy – get the economy going and turn the page” on the last government, she said. “Good policy is good policy. We have to come back to it. “

Democrats have a decision to make on how to handle Trump going forward. While the end of the impeachment trial provides a clear opportunity for the party to focus squarely on its own agenda, Trump can also be a powerful political weapon for Democrats, let alone a big engine of election cash.

After Saturday’s vote, American Bridge 21st Century, the opposition research arm of the Democratic Party, released a statement calling on senators from Ohio and Florida, two states Democrats are targeting in the 2022 election, for voting against Trump’s conviction.

“Ron Johnson, Marco Rubio and nearly every other Republicans in the Senate put their loyalty to Donald Trump ahead of the rule of law, the Capitol cops who protect them every day and the oaths they have sworn to uphold the Constitution “Said Bradley Beychock, the group’s chairman, calling the senators” wireless sycophants. “

Still, Schwerin warned that Trump could not be the Democrats’ “priority”.

“We shouldn’t ignore the fact that many of the problems the country faces are due to Trump’s failures, but he shouldn’t be the focus of all fundraising emails and press releases. We have to look to the future, ”he said.

Biden plans to maintain a busy schedule focused on the coronavirus pandemic in the coming week.

The president will make his first official national trips this week: a televised town hall in Wisconsin on Tuesday to speak to Americans affected by the coronavirus and a visit Thursday to a Pfizer vaccination center in Michigan.

White House legislative staff were set to work with House committees to work out the details of the COVID-19 relief bill, which Democrats hope to vote on next month.

Yet some within the party are not done with Trump. The Campaign for Progressive Change Committee, a leading progressive advocacy group, released a petition Saturday night urging its supporters to call on Attorney General candidate Merrick Garland to “investigate and prosecute Trump and his entire criminal network for offense to the law”.

Biden will likely continue to face questions about how his Justice Department will handle a number of ongoing federal and criminal investigations into Trump’s businesses and his conduct as president.

And his aides will be watching Trump’s next actions, especially if he calls for an exoneration and steps up political activity and even points to a 2024 campaign. The plan, for now, is to try to ignore the former president. .

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile has warned that Trump will not make things easier, but Democrats must avoid getting sucked into his orbit.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is going to disappear from anyone’s lips anytime soon, and that’s because Donald Trump will always be looking to find ways to inject and use himself,” she said. .

“As Donald Trump determines who to sue next, Democrats are going to figure out how they are going to raise people and how they are going to protect and help the American people.